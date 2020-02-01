Arvind Krishna To Lead IBM: 7 Things To Know About The IIT-Kanpur Alumnus Men oi-Prerna Aditi

Arvind Krishna, joins the list of Indian orgin CEOs and he is all set to become the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of International Business Machines (IBM), one of the leading American IT companies. 57-years-old Arvind Krishna will be succeeding Virginia Rometty who described him as the "right CEO for the next era at IBM" and "well-positioned" technology executive who will be leading the company.

Arvind Krishna, the alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur will be leading the $80 billion IT giant from 6 April 2020. He has been elected as the CEO and member of the Board of Directors by the IBM Board of Directors. At present, he is serving as the Senior Vice-President for Cloud and Cognitive Software at IBM. In a press release of IBM, Arvind Krishna said, "I am thrilled and humbled to be elected as the next Chief Executive Officer of IBM, and appreciate the confidence that Ginni and the Board have placed in me." "IBM has such talented people and technology that we can bring together to help our clients solve their toughest problems," he further mentioned in the press release.

So, now let us talk about the facts related to Arvind Krishna.

1. Arvind Krishna holds an undergraduate degree from IIT Kanpur and a Ph.D. in electrical engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

2. He joined the company in the year 1990, right after completing his Ph.D.

3. Under his leadership, IBM has succeeded in developing many new technologies such as quantum computing, artificial intelligence and cloud computing.

4. Arvind Krishna will be succeeding in Virginia Rometty, who has been working in IBM for 40 years.

5. Arvind Krishna considered as the "principal architect" for the acquisition of Red Hat by the company.

6. He has been rewarded for being a distinguished alumnus of IIT Kanpur and the University of Illinois.

7. At present, he holds the honour of being the co-author of 15 patents and has been serving as the editor for ACM and IEEE Journals.

After being appointed as the CEO of IBM, Arvind Krishna joins the league of Indian technology executives who are leading some of the leading IT giants. Such as Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google and Alphabet; Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft; Ajay Banga, the CEO of MAsterCard and Shantanu Naryen, the CEO of Adobe. We are quite proud of the achievements of Arvind Krishna and other Indian-origin IT enthusiasts.