Ridhi Dogra And Monica Dogra to cheer LGBT community at ‘Awadh Queer Pride Parade' in Lucknow!

The recently launched trailer of ALTBalaji's latest show - 'The Married Woman' featuring Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra in the lead roles, has impressed the viewers, fraternity people critics alike for its progressive and path-breaking content.

Interestingly, compared to other shows of ALTBalaji, 'The Married Woman' featuring central characters - Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra comes across as a very different show with an aspirational narrative revolving around women and their choices. Considering the show's narrative, the makers have recently received a special invitation from the organizers of Awadh Queer Pride that aims at equality, acceptance, and love.

On the auspicious occasion of the fifth Awadh Queer Pride Walk, the organizers have taken this opportunity to invite the lead cast of the web series - Monica and Ridhi, to participate in the Pride Event, interact with the community and attend the Pride Party.

While the famous Awadh Queer Pride Walk has been conducted every year since 2017, they are looking forward to the 5th Pride in a row happening in Lucknow on Sunday, 28th February 2021 at Lohia Park Amphitheatre, Lucknow. Due to the Covid-19 situation, the organizers have switched the event from Pride Walk to Pride Event, and therefore, this time, they are expecting a 500 plus crowd. They are also hosting a post pride queer party in Aligunj, Lucknow.

Ridhi Dogra says, "Over the years, talking openly about LGBT community has often been considered a taboo. I believe that pride parades or events like this helps us to create a strong voice for the community in giving them enough acceptance, respect and love. The Married Woman as a show is a story about love and acceptance. It's told with a lot of grace and care. I hope the care we took to talk about individuality over conditioning lends itself towards harmony and awareness for the community as well. I am really excited to interact with people at Awadh Queer Pride and listen to their thought process and their hearts."

In 2017, the City of Nawabs Lucknow walked its first Awadh Queer Pride Parade from Sikandarbagh crossing to the General Post Office Hazratganj. The 1.5 km walk has been organized by the city's LGBTQIA+ community, led by Darvesh Singh Yadvendra. It is also Uttar Pradesh's first queer pride parade. The Pride witnessed around 300 people, many pouring in from as far away as Mumbai, Kolkata, Chandigarh, and Jaipur.

'A Married Woman' is an urban relationship drama about women and their conditioning levied by society and her search to find herself. The show features Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra as the central characters and notable actors, including Imaad Shah, Ayesha Raza, Rahul Vohra, Divya Seth Shah, Nadira Babbar, and Suhaas Ahuja, among others.

