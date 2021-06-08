Kubbra Sait: The LGBTQIA Community Deserves Unanimous Support; Homophobia Is A State Of Mind Lgbtq oi-Lekhaka

Kubbra Sait is known to be vocal about the causes that she supports, right from women's rights to support for the LGBTQIA community. Putting her social media platform to optimal use, Kubbra has now curated a unique and interactive online session called LGBTQIA+ For Dummies wherein she will interview 4 prominent members from the community. Sait will ask them 2 questions namely: what is the most frequent question people ask you? What's the question that you wish people asked you.

The sessions went live on her social media on 5th June with the debut guest, the acclaimed and award winning director, Onir, who is most recognised and lauded for his directorial movie, My Brother Nikhil amongst more work.

Speaking on why she initiated this interesting and need of the hour concept, Kubbra said that, "The love we received from the community has always overwhelmed me and left me at a loss of words. The thought behind this concept was to normalise the fact that I'm a dummy when it comes to know more about the community. I often make mistakes with pronouns. I also unintentionally make mistakes by making a comment, which is not correct or doesn't fit with the guidelines of the community."

Adding to her comments, she highlights more on the facets of homophobia, something our society is still largely plagued with, she affirms that "I think homophobia is a state of mind. It is conditioning. The films in the 1990s or even the early 2000s used to have a gay joke thrown in just for the sake of laughs. I don't think that was okay. We need to develop a tune in our minds against discrimination when it comes to how we talk to and about the queer community. I'll correct somebody if they don't fully understand the concept or make an initiative where I actually reach out to people. The community is so strong in their own skin and they're already doing enough. We just need to stand there and support them and be in solidarity with them at the least. It's their time to shine."

The sessions that have commenced with director Onir, will also see Durga Gawde, Luna and Sushant Divgikr in the month of June, which is also known as the Pride Month giving rise to the reason why Kubbra chose to host them now. All one can say is that Kudos to you Kubbra for initiating, curating and actioning this!

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, June 8, 2021, 9:30 [IST]