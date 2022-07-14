Just In
Khaled Hosseini Is A Proud Father As His Daughter Comes Out As Transgender; Pens A Heart-Warming Post
Renowned author Khaled Hosseini is a proud pappa as his daughter Haris comes out as transgender. The Kite Runner author penned a heart-warming post on Instagram where he showed unwavering support to his 'beautiful, wise, brilliant' daughter, who is 'sober to the cruelty trans people are subjected to.'
The beaming father added, 'I know this process was painful for her............ But she is strong and undaunted.' And spoke about how his daughter 'has taught our family so much about bravery and truth.'
The Instagram post read, 'Yesterday, my twenty-one-year-old daughter Haris came out to the world as transgender. I have known about Haris' journey since last year, and I've watched her navigate some very trying personal times. Transitioning is such a complicated undertaking-emotionally, physically, socially, psychologically-but Haris has met each challenge with grace, patience, and wisdom.'
'As a father, I have never been prouder of her. I am delighted to now have not one but two beautiful daughters. Most of all, I am inspired by Haris' fearlessness, and her courage to share with the world her true self. She has taught me and our family so much about bravery, about truth. About what it means to live authentically.'
The New York Times Best Seller author praised Haris for her fearlessness, where we got to witness the proud and, at the same time, a slightly perturbed father who is concerned for his child in a world that is still unjust to the LGBTQ+ community.
Haris replied with a red heart emoji on Instagram in response to her father's post.
Hosseini was lauded for being a loving and accepting father in the comments sections of his Twitter and Instagram posts by many celebrities and parents of transgender children.
