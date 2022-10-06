First Look: Sushmita Sen As Fierce And Bold Transgender Activist Gauri Sawant Lgbtq oi-Boldsky Desk

Actor and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen is all set to essay the role of popular transgender activist Gauri Sawant, in an upcoming biopic, titled Taali बजाऊँगी नहीं, बजवाऊँगी, in association with Viacom18.

The actor took to her social media to share the powerful first look of her portrayal as the formidable Gauri Sawant, with a caption, "Taali बजाऊँगी नहीं, बजवाऊँगी! Presenting my first look as #ShreegauriSawant. Nothing makes me more proud and grateful than to portray this beautiful person and bring her story to the world!

Following the reveal of her first look, Sushmita Sen said, "A story of struggle, resilience, and indomitable power, that's Gauri Sawant for you! Nothing makes me more proud and grateful than to bring this journey that has been rife with challenges, only to witness a revolution! This one is special for reasons multifold, and I'm really excited to associate with Viacom18 for this one. This is just the beginning, stay tuned for what's in store!"

Born as Ganesh and raised in Pune, Gauri Sawant is a transgender activist from Mumbai. She was one of the petitioners of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) which was filed in 2013, in which the Supreme Court recognized transgender as the third gender with a final verdict in 2014. The upcoming biopic will shed light on the momentous life of Shreegauri Sawant - from her childhood, her transition, to her contribution to revolutionise the transgender movement in India.

Sushmita Sen's fierce and bold avatar in and as Gauri Sawant is sure to create anticipation amongst the audience about the upcoming project. The biopic is created by Arjun Singgh Baran & Kartk D Nishandar, directed by National award-winning director Ravi Jadhav, and produced by Arjun Singgh Baran, Kartk D Nishandar & Afeefa Nadiadwala.