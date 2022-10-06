Just In
- 1 min ago Karva Chauth 2022: Alia Bhatt To Katrina Kaif, Red Ethnic Outfit Ideas From Bollywood Divas
- 46 min ago Amazon Great Indian Festival: Upto 60% Off On Drugstore To High End Foundation
- 2 hrs ago Madagascar Periwinkle And Its Astounding Benefits For Diabetes, High BP, Skin Health And More
- 3 hrs ago Amazon Great Indian Festival: Upto 70% Off On Handpicked Bracelets
Don't Miss
- Sports Donny Van de Beek could make Premier League switch in January - Good call from the struggling midfielder?
- News Akasa flights to allow pets from Nov 1
- Finance Kotak Mahindra Bank Upgrades FD Interest Rate, Came Into Effect On Oct 6: Check New Rates
- Technology Lexar NM760 SSD Review: A Snappy Solution Even For Gamers
- Education NMAT 2022 Exam Schedule Released: Check Exam Dates, Exam Structure, and Last Minute Preparation Tips here!
- Travel Sahara Desert: Largest Hot Desert in The World
- Movies Aryan Khan Ignoring Ananya Panday At Maja Ma Screening Gets Netizens Talking; See Video
- Automobiles Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV With 614-Kilometre Range Revealed: Lowest Drag Coefficient Makes It More Efficient
First Look: Sushmita Sen As Fierce And Bold Transgender Activist Gauri Sawant
Actor and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen is all set to essay the role of popular transgender activist Gauri Sawant, in an upcoming biopic, titled Taali बजाऊँगी नहीं, बजवाऊँगी, in association with Viacom18.
The actor took to her social media to share the powerful first look of her portrayal as the formidable Gauri Sawant, with a caption, "Taali बजाऊँगी नहीं, बजवाऊँगी! Presenting my first look as #ShreegauriSawant. Nothing makes me more proud and grateful than to portray this beautiful person and bring her story to the world!
Following the reveal of her first look, Sushmita Sen said, "A story of struggle, resilience, and indomitable power, that's Gauri Sawant for you! Nothing makes me more proud and grateful than to bring this journey that has been rife with challenges, only to witness a revolution! This one is special for reasons multifold, and I'm really excited to associate with Viacom18 for this one. This is just the beginning, stay tuned for what's in store!"
Born as Ganesh and raised in Pune, Gauri Sawant is a transgender activist from Mumbai. She was one of the petitioners of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) which was filed in 2013, in which the Supreme Court recognized transgender as the third gender with a final verdict in 2014. The upcoming biopic will shed light on the momentous life of Shreegauri Sawant - from her childhood, her transition, to her contribution to revolutionise the transgender movement in India.
Sushmita Sen's fierce and bold avatar in and as Gauri Sawant is sure to create anticipation amongst the audience about the upcoming project. The biopic is created by Arjun Singgh Baran & Kartk D Nishandar, directed by National award-winning director Ravi Jadhav, and produced by Arjun Singgh Baran, Kartk D Nishandar & Afeefa Nadiadwala.
- bollywood wardrobeAlia Bhatt, Shamita Shetty, Sushmita Sen, Janhvi Kapoor: Divas Who Support Sustainable Fashion
- bollywood wardrobeMiss Universe 2021: Harnaaz Sandhu Wears The Crown; Take A Look At Her Awesome Outfits
- bollywood wardrobeOn Amrita Rao’s Birthday, What Her Rebel Look In Main Hoon Na Is About And Her Slipping Into Conventions
- bollywood wardrobeFlashback Friday: Sushmita Sen’s Dreamy White Gown Look From 1994 Miss Universe Is Winning The Internet
- bollywood wardrobeSushmita Sen, Kiara Advani And Zareen Khan Make Stunning Statement In Black At Phalke Awards Night
- bollywood wardrobeHappy Birthday Sushmita Sen: 4 Times The Diva Mesmerised Us With Her Elegant Yet Stylish Saree Looks
- bollywood wardrobeSushmita Sen’s Green Silk Saree And Heavy Jewellery Can Make You Look Regal
- bollywood wardrobeOn 15 Years Of Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Leading Actress Sushmita Sen’s Stunning Looks From The Film
- bollywood wardrobeFrom Ethnic To Western, Sushmita Sen Impress Us With Her Distinctive Style In Aarya Trailer
- bollywood wardrobeAarya Star Sushmita Sen Is A Big Fashion Inspiration For Us And It’s Evident From Her Chic Outfits
- bollywood wardrobeSushmita Sen, Priyanka Chopra, Mumtaz: B'Town Divas Who Made Sarees Unforgettable On Screen
- bollywood wardrobeHappy Birthday Sushmita Sen: Five Times The Actress Inspired Us To Effortlessly Dress Up