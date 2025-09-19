India’s Taboo Around Sex Toys Is Cracking As 40% Use Them, What A New Study Reveals About Pleasure And Power!

‘Ya Ali’ Fame Zubeen Garg Passes Away In Scuba Diving Accident: Avoid These Common Underwater Mistakes Insync oi-Riny John

If you grew up on Indian music in the early 2000s, chances are you've hummed Ya Ali from the movie Gangster at least once. That soulful voice belonged to Zubeen Garg - a singer, composer, and actor who wasn't just loved in Assam but across India. He had this rare ability to slip between Hindi, Assamese, and Bengali songs effortlessly, and his music carried a depth that stayed with you long after the track ended. For many, he was not just a musician, he was an emotion.

The news of his passing this 19 September 2025 has hit fans like a shockwave. Garg tragically lost his life at the age of 52 during a scuba diving accident in Singapore while attending the North East India Festival. Reports say he experienced breathing difficulties underwater, was pulled from the water, received CPR on site, and was rushed to Singapore General Hospital, but could not be revived. What was meant to be an exhilarating adventure turned into a heartbreaking tragedy, leaving fans devastated which in turn raises important questions about safety in adventure sports.

Photo Credit: Freepik

Why Diving Safety Isn't Optional

Yes, scuba diving is magical. Floating alongside shoals of fish, seeing corals up close, feeling the stillness of the deep blue. But it's also a sport where the line between awe and danger is thin. Even small lapses in training, equipment, or calmness can spiral quickly. Garg's passing is proof enough that being careful underwater isn't just a technicality, it's survival.

Scuba Diving Safety Basics Everyone Should Know

So, if diving has always been on your bucket list or if you're already an enthusiast, here are some things worth keeping in mind:

Don't skip training: Proper certification from places like PADI or SSI equips you with real-life skills.

Proper certification from places like PADI or SSI equips you with real-life skills. Check your health: Breathing underwater stresses your lungs and heart, so a medical check-up is essential.

Breathing underwater stresses your lungs and heart, so a medical check-up is essential. Always dive with a buddy: It's not just for company or fun, it could save your life if something goes wrong.

It's not just for company or fun, it could save your life if something goes wrong. Gear up right: Regulators, oxygen tanks, wetsuits - triple-check everything before diving in.

Regulators, oxygen tanks, wetsuits - triple-check everything before diving in. Take it slow: Ascending too fast can cause decompression sickness (a.k.a. "the bends").

Ascending too fast can cause decompression sickness (a.k.a. "the bends"). Know your limits:. Deep dives might look cool, but staying within your certified range keeps you safe.

Deep dives might look cool, but staying within your certified range keeps you safe. Never hold your breath: This is the golden rule. Continuous breathing is non-negotiable in scuba diving. Holding your breath can cause lung over-expansion and lead to life-threatening injuries.

This is the golden rule. Continuous breathing is non-negotiable in scuba diving. Holding your breath can cause lung over-expansion and lead to life-threatening injuries. Stay calm: Panic underwater is the quickest way to lose control. Controlled breathing is your best friend.

A Loss That Leaves Lessons

Losing Zubeen Garg feels personal to so many, his music was woven into everyday life, from college fests to long bus rides. While we mourn him, his story also urges us to understand that thrill is important, but so is caution. If adventure is on the horizon, whether underwater or elsewhere, preparation is the only way to truly enjoy it.

Zubeen gave us music that will live forever. Maybe the best way to honour him is by living our own lives with the same passion but also with the care and respect that every adventure deserves.