Can What You Eat Change How You Feel? A Celebrity Nutritionist Says Absolutely, Here’s How!

Buying Gold As ‘Fear Asset' In 2025? Baba Vanga's Viral 2026 ‘Cash Crush' Prophecy May Make You Think Twice!

WWE's Veer Mahaan AKA Rinku Singh Now A Devotee? He Once Wrestled John Cena, Now Sweeps Ashram Floors Insync oi-Deepannita Das

From the thunderous roar of stadiums to the soothing chants of Vrindavan, Rinku Singh's journey could give any Bollywood biopic a run for its money. Once a global wrestling icon who stood shoulder to shoulder with John Cena and The Great Khali, Rinku is now sweeping the floors of Premanand Ji Maharaj's ashram with serene devotion.

A viral video of the former WWE star, clad not in wrestling gear but simple monk robes, has left the internet stunned, inspired, and deeply reflective about fame, faith, and freedom.

The clip, now flooding social media, captures a surreal transformation. Rinku Singh, who once walked into packed arenas under blinding lights and roaring applause, is seen sweeping the floors of the ashram in Vrindavan. Dressed in humble saffron robes, a calm smile on his face, and a tilak on his forehead, he looks like a man who's finally found peace after years of noise.

The most touching moment? A brief exchange between Rinku and Premanand Ji Maharaj. The guru tells him, "If you feel ready and worthy of the world, step forward." Rinku, with folded hands and a quiet smile, replies, "I have started to feel it." The clip ends there, but for many, that single sentence said everything about surrender, purpose, and transformation.

Who Is Rinku Singh?

Before becoming Veer Mahaan of WWE, Rinku Singh Rajput was a small-town boy from Gopiganj, Bhadohi. The son of a truck driver, Rinku grew up in a one-room house with eight siblings. His story was never built on privilege but on perseverance. A natural athlete, he first made his mark as a javelin thrower, earning a junior national medal before life took an unexpected turn.

In 2008, Rinku entered The Million Dollar Arm, a reality show that changed his destiny. Competing against 37,000 participants, he won the contest, landing a once-in-a-lifetime contract with Major League Baseball's Pittsburgh Pirates. That victory made him the first Indian to play professional baseball in the U.S., a feat so extraordinary that Disney turned his story into the Hollywood film Million Dollar Arm.

From Baseball To WWE Rings

When his baseball career slowed down, Rinku didn't stop dreaming. In 2018, he signed with WWE, adopting the ring name Veer Mahaan. Known for his raw power and imposing presence, he quickly became a fan favourite, squaring off against global icons like John Cena and The Great Khali.

But behind the muscles and victories, there was always a deeper quest, a pull towards something quieter, something beyond fame. In interviews, Rinku often spoke about resilience and inner strength, hinting that his journey wasn't just physical but spiritual too.

The Turning Point That Led Him To Spirituality

The shift from wrestling rings to temple floors might seem drastic, but for Rinku, it's an evolution. Those who've followed his journey say his recent appearance at Premanand Ji Maharaj's ashram isn't a retreat from the world, it's a conscious step into it.

In the viral video, Rinku's calm demeanour is striking. Gone is the performer's intensity; in its place is a man at peace, grounded and gentle. His act of sweeping, simple yet profound, has become symbolic of cleansing not just physical spaces but the clutter of ego and ambition.

For millions scrolling through their feeds, his transformation is both shocking and strangely comforting. In an age where everyone's hustling for more, Rinku Singh chose less and found something far greater.