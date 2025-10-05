The Inner Secret To Looking Confident In Every Outfit: How To Pick The Right Bra For Your Bust Shape

World Teachers’ Day 2025: From Classrooms To Cinema, Indian Celebrities Who Were Real-Life Teachers Insync oi-Riny John

It's World Teachers' Day 2025, and while we usually think of classrooms filled with chalk dust and textbooks, some of our favourite Indian celebrities have their own teaching stories-real ones, long before the cameras rolled. Just as they brought their on-screen characters to life, they once mentored real students-sharing skills, sparking curiosity, and inspiring young minds.

Kader Khan: The Engineer Who Taught Before Acting

Before becoming the legendary actor and writer we all know, Kader Khan taught Civil Engineering at M. H. Saboo Siddik College of Engineering in Mumbai in the 1970s. And he didn't stop there-he even taught Hindi in Dubai! It's easy to see how someone who once spent hours explaining concepts to students would later become a master of dialogues and screenwriting.

Akshay Kumar: Martial Arts and Mentorship

Before he was Raju in "Hera Pheri" or the action-packed Khiladi, Akshay Kumar taught martial arts to kids in Mumbai. Sharing not just moves but confidence and discipline, Akshay's early teaching days laid the foundation for the charisma and energy he brings to the screen today.

Anupam Kher: Teaching the Next Generation of Actors

Anupam Kher has always loved teaching. Through his acting school, 'Actor Prepares', he mentors aspiring actors, helping talents like Deepika Padukone find their footing. Kher proves that teaching isn't confined to a classroom-it can happen anywhere, even on a film set.

Gulshan Devaiah: Fashion Lessons Beyond the Classroom

Before making it big on screen, Gulshan Devaiah taught Fashion at Wigan & Leigh College in Mumbai. Fans know him as Kabir in "Shaitan", a dark and edgy role that contrasts his nurturing real-life personality. His time in the classroom blended creativity with guidance, showing students how to bring ideas to life. Teaching helped him develop patience and communication skills that would serve him well in his acting career.

Kiara Advani: Pre-School Teacher Turned Star

Kiara Advani spent time shaping little minds as a pre-school teacher at Bird's Play Playschool in Mumbai. Guiding young children required patience, empathy, and encouragement-qualities she now brings to her work on screen. Even in a completely different field, teaching left a mark on her approach to life and work.

Anushka Shetty: Guiding Minds Before Playing a Queen

Before she became the fierce and unforgettable Devasena in 'Baahubali', Anushka Shetty taught geography at Eastwood School in Bengaluru, where she had completed her own schooling. She also trained as a yoga instructor under Bharat Thakur and conducted sessions in Mumbai. These early teaching experiences helped her develop patience, discipline, and empathy-qualities that now shine through in her commanding on-screen presence.

Chandrachur Singh: Music Teacher First

Chandrachur Singh once taught music at The Doon School, sharing his love for melodies before pursuing films. His teaching days allowed him to connect with students and foster creativity, experiences that enriched his later career in acting.

Sushma Seth: Drama And Mentorship

Sushma Seth co-founded the Children's Creative Theatre in Delhi and ran drama workshops that encouraged kids to explore, perform, and express themselves. Her work as a drama teacher exemplifies how education in the arts can leave a lasting impression on young minds.

Nandita Das: Making Education A Force For Change

Nandita Das isn't just a powerhouse actor-she's a social advocate. During a gap year before her Master's in Social Work, she taught at Rishi Valley School, an institution founded by J. Krishnamurti. Later, she worked with NGOs like Ankur and Alarippu to make education more accessible for underprivileged children. For her, teaching is more than a job-it's a way to change lives.

On World Teachers' Day, it's worth remembering that the spirit of teaching doesn't only live in schools. It lives in people who take the time to guide, mentor, and inspire others-even before they become household names. These celebrities remind us that education shapes not just students, but the teachers themselves-and sometimes, it shapes stars.