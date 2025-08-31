Who Is Raj Begum? Kashmir’s First Female Voice Comes Back To Life In 'Songs of Paradise'

Chitrangda Singh Turns 49: The Natural Beauty Tips She Swears By For Ageless Radiance And Confidence

Having Two Pills At Once? Experts Reveal Why Mixing Medicines Together Can Put Your Life At Risk

NARI 2025 Data Reveals Safest Cities For Women, But Why Does Fear Still Shape Every Choice They Make?

Who Was Priya Marathe? ‘Pavitra Rishta’ Fame And Late Sushant Singh Rajput’s Co-Star Passes Away At 38 Insync oi-Riny John

Priya Marathe was born on 23 April 1987 in Thane, Maharashtra. She grew up in Mumbai, where she completed her schooling and college education. Her interest in acting emerged during her student days, when she actively participated in cultural and drama competitions. This passion eventually shaped her career in television and theatre.

Debut In Marathi Television

Priya made her television debut with the Marathi serial 'Ya Sukhano Ya', where she played the role of Pavani Adhikari. The show gave her an entry into the Marathi entertainment industry, where she later appeared in 'Char Divas Sasuche' as Sona Ashok Deshmukh. These early roles established her as a familiar face on Marathi television.

Breakthrough In Hindi Television

Her first Hindi television role came in 'Kasamh Se', where she portrayed Vidya Bali. She also participated in the first season of 'Comedy Circus', which showcased her lighter, comedic side.

However, it was her role as Varsha Satish Deshpande in the Late Sushant Singh Rajput starrer 'Pavitra Rishta' that turned her into a household name. Her portrayal of a complex character in the hugely popular show earned her wide recognition.

Expanding Her Career

Over the years, Priya took on a variety of roles across languages and genres.

She played Jyoti Malhotra in 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain'.

In the Marathi serial 'Tu Tithe Me', she portrayed a negative character, Priya Mohite.

She impressed audiences with her portrayal of Bhavani Rathod in 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya'.

She appeared in historical dramas such as 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap', 'Swarajyarakshak Sambhaji' as Godavari, and 'Swarajya Janani Jijamata' as Raibagan.

More recently, she played Monika in 'Tuzech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe'.

Her versatility allowed her to seamlessly move between positive, negative, and comedic roles.

Films And Theatre

In addition to television, Priya acted in films. She played Rani Joshi in the Hindi film 'Humne Jeena Seekh Liya' (2008) and Madhavi in the Marathi film 'Ti Ani Itar' (2017).

She also had a strong presence in Marathi theatre, performing in plays such as 'Kon Mhanta Takka Dila, A Perfect Murder', and 'Tila Kahi Sangaychay'.

Personal Life

In April 2012, Priya married actor Shantanu Moghe, who is known for portraying Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 'Swarajyarakshak Sambhaji'. Shantanu is the son of veteran actor Shrikant Moghe. The couple was considered one of the most admired pairs in the Marathi industry.

Illness And Passing

Priya was diagnosed with cancer and had been undergoing treatment for about a year. Despite her determination and resilience, she passed away this 31 August 2025 at her residence in Mira Road, Mumbai, at the age of 38. Her untimely demise has left fans, colleagues, and the entertainment industry in deep shock and grief.

Legacy

Over two decades in the industry, Priya Marathe built a remarkable career across Marathi and Hindi television, films, and theatre. From beloved family dramas to challenging negative roles, she showcased her range as an actress. For many viewers, her role in 'Pavitra Rishta' remains unforgettable, and her work continues to live on through the characters she brought to life.