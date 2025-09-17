Who Is Unni Mukundan? The ‘Marco' Star Stepping Into Narendra Modi’s Role On Big Screen Insync oi-Riny John

Unni Mukundan. For many outside Kerala, the name might not ring a bell immediately but in Malayalam cinema, it's a name that's hard to ignore. With a breakout role in 'Marco' that had fans and critics talking in 2024, he quickly turned into one of the industry's most talked-about stars at the pan-Indian level. Now, with his upcoming movie, a biopic on PM Narendra Modi making headlines, Unni is stepping onto an even bigger stage and people everywhere are beginning to ask the same question: Who is this actor?

The Man Behind The Screen Persona

Born in Thrissur, Kerala, in 1987, Unni Mukundan grew up in Ahmedabad, Gujarat - the very state Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails from. His years in Gujarat gave him more than just childhood memories; they gave him an understanding of the culture, language, and values that shaped Modi's own journey. This connection makes Unni's casting in the upcoming biopic all the more striking, as he brings not only his acting skills but also a lived familiarity with the backdrop of Modi's story.

Before entering films, Unni worked in a BPO in Ahmedabad, making his rise in cinema a story of persistence and grit. Beyond acting, he has carved a reputation as a fitness icon, affectionately nicknamed "Muscle Aliyan" by fans. He is also a producer, singer, and lyricist - a multi-talented performer admired not just for his versatility but also for his grounded personality.

Maa Vande: A Biopic Of Narendra Modi

The film Maa Vande was announced on September 17, 2025, aligning with Narendra Modi's 75th birthday. This timing underlines the significance of the project, which traces Modi's journey from his childhood to becoming India's Prime Minister.

A Pan-India Creative Powerhouse

The creative team behind the film features some of India's most celebrated names. Cinematography will be handled by KK Senthil Kumar, known for his breathtaking work in Baahubali and RRR. The music is being composed by Ravi Basrur, the force behind the powerful scores of KGF and Salaar. Production design comes from Sabu Cyril, whose craft shaped epics like Baahubali and Enthiran. With such a crew, the film is being mounted on a true pan-India scale and will release in multiple languages, including Hindi and English.

Emotional Core Of The Story

'Maa Vande' does not only focus on politics. The story gives special attention to Modi's bond with his late mother, Heeraben Modi. This emotional anchor ensures the film appeals to audiences across India, cutting across language and region.

A National Spotlight For Unni Mukundan

For Unni Mukundan, the role of Narendra Modi represents a significant leap into a truly national narrative. His film 'Marco' was released not only in Malayalam but also dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, giving audiences outside Kerala a chance to experience his performance in a large-scale action thriller.

'Marco' went on to cross the ₹100 crore mark globally, becoming the highest-grossing A-rated Malayalam film ever for its intense violence. That kind of success, paired with its wide multilingual reach, firmly established Unni as an actor with pan-Indian recognition.r.

Looking Ahead

Unni Mukundan's journey from 'Marco' to playing Narendra Modi marks a bold new chapter in his career. The success and wide release of 'Marco' gave him visibility beyond Kerala, and now with 'Maa Vande', he is stepping into a role that could further cement his place as a pan-India actor.

For audiences, 'Maa Vande' promises not just cinematic spectacle but also a closer look at the life of a leader whose influence spans the nation. If the film delivers on its vision, it could redefine Unni's place in Indian cinema and prove that as an actor he is capable of embodying stories that resonate across the country.