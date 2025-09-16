Who Is Mahieka Sharma? Everything About Hardik Pandya’s Now Rumoured Girlfriend After Jasmin Walia

Who Wore What At The Emmys 2025? Here Are The 5 Most Stunning Red Carpet Looks!

Hardik Pandya, the dynamic all-rounder of Indian cricket, has always been in the public eye-not just for his on-field exploits, but also for his personal life. Over the years, Pandya's relationships have drawn as much media attention as his centuries and match-winning performances. From his high-profile marriage with model-actress Natasa Stankovic to his reported romantic involvement with singer Jasmin Walia, every chapter of his love life has been dissected by fans and media alike.

Photo Credit: Instagram@hardikpandya93/@mahiekasharma/

Following his divorce from Natasa and the alleged breakup with Jasmin Walia, speculations about Hardik's next chapter in love have been rampant. Social media, with its uncanny ability to track every interaction, has become the arena for fans to analyze subtle hints and sightings, making every post, story, or tagged photo a subject of intense scrutiny.

Enter Mahieka Sharma: The Rumoured New Connection

Amid this whirlwind of speculation, Mahieka Sharma has emerged as a name capturing the public's curiosity. At 24, Mahieka is a rising star in the modeling and acting world, known for her poise, versatility, and striking presence. The rumours linking her to Hardik Pandya started circulating after fans noticed subtle hints on social media-images where a faint male figure appeared in the background of her selfie, and references to the number "33," Pandya's iconic jersey number. Their mutual Instagram following and Mahieka's presence in Dubai during the Asia Cup 2025 added more fuel to these speculations.

Early Life And Education

Mahieka Sharma was born and raised in New Delhi, where she completed her schooling at the Navy Children School. Her academic excellence is evident-she scored a perfect 10 CGPA in her 10th board exams. Continuing her education with a global perspective, she pursued a Bachelor of Arts in Community Psychology at the University of Maryland, USA, and followed it up with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Finance from Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Beyond traditional education, Mahieka has invested in personal growth. She is a certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt and an advanced yoga instructor, highlighting her dedication to both professional and personal development.

Career In Modeling And Acting

Mahieka's presence in the fashion world is marked by her work with some of India's most celebrated designers. She has graced ramps for Manish Malhotra, Anita Dongre, Tarun Tahiliani, and Amit Aggarwal, and has featured in campaigns for brands like Tanishq, Vivo, and Uniqlo. Her work reflects a combination of elegance, versatility, and contemporary flair.

In addition to modeling, Mahieka has explored acting, appearing in music videos and short films. Notable projects include a role in the biographical film 'PM Narendra Modi' (2019) and the short film 'Into the Dusk', directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Orlando Von Einsiedel. These ventures underscore her multifaceted talent and growing presence in the entertainment industry.

Public Fascination And Speculation

The speculation surrounding Mahieka and Hardik highlights how public curiosity often intertwines with social media activity. Observers have pieced together details from their posts, locations, and interactions online to fuel discussions about a possible relationship. While neither has confirmed these rumours, the consistent attention illustrates the fascination with both personalities.

A Rising Star Under The Spotlight

Whether the rumoured romance with Hardik Pandya is real or not, Mahieka Sharma is carving a distinct path of her own. With a solid educational background, a thriving modeling career, and budding acting credentials, she represents the new generation of multifaceted talent. Her journey reflects ambition, versatility, and grace-qualities that ensure she remains a name to watch, in the entertainment industry and beyond.