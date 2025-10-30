World Thrift Day 2025: India Marks This Day Before Everyone Else And There's A Reason Behind It!

Throwback Thursday: This Voice That Perfectly Matched Shah Rukh Khan Once Halted A Concert For Litti Chokha Insync oi-Riny John

Before the stage lights, the playback booths, and the award nights, there was a boy from Kanpur who dreamt of singing for films even though he held a commerce degree and a "sensible" future in accountancy. He packed his bags and moved to Mumbai in the early 1980s, determined to find a place in an industry that didn't have space for newcomers.

Photo Credit: Facebook@singerabhijeetbhattacharya

The first few years were rough. He lived in modest accommodations, tried every opportunity that came his way, and sang wherever he could. But nothing came easy. Recognition took its time like over a decade, in fact before that warm, unmistakable voice became part of every love story on screen. That voice was Abhijeet Bhattacharya's.

The Journey From Kanpur To The Studio

Abhijeet was born on 30 October 1958 in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, to Dhirendranath and Kamladevi Bhattacharya. The youngest of four brothers, he completed his B.Com from Christ Church College in 1977. Music, however, was always calling.

His early break came under R. D. Burman, who gave him a chance to sing in 'Anand Aur Anand' (1984). That was his debut in playback singing, though it would take several more years before Bollywood took real notice of him.

He once admitted in interviews that success didn't happen overnight, it took years of small steps, patience, and persistence before his first major hit finally arrived.

The 90s: When His Voice Was Everywhere

If you've ever hummed "Ole Ole," "Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon," or "Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main," you already know the era he ruled. The 1990s belonged to Abhijeet, a voice that carried both energy and romance, a sound that could lift an upbeat track or melt into a love ballad.

He became one of the most recognisable voices for Shah Rukh Khan, though he sang for almost every major actor of that time. By then, he had already sung for films across languages - Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Bhojpuri, and Odia among others and even released non-film albums like 'Main Deewana Hoon', 'Tapori No. 1', and 'A Tribute to Kishore Kumar'.

The Voice That Chose Its Own Path

At a time when many singers chased every film offer, Abhijeet began to choose carefully. After a few creative disagreements and credit issues, he decided to step away from some projects including those involving Shah Rukh Khan.

He continued doing live concerts, regional recordings, and television work. His journey proves that he didn't need the constant Bollywood spotlight to stay relevant, his audience was already loyal.

Photo Credit: Filmibeat

The Man Off Stage

Behind the mic, he's the performer who gave voice to countless movie moments. Off it, he's a family man and community figure. He married Sumati Bhattacharya, a fashion designer, in 1990. The couple has two sons - Dhruv and Jai.

He also plays a central role in organising the Lokhandwala Durga Puja in Mumbai every year, a tradition he started because he missed the festivities back in Kanpur. The event has grown into one of the city's biggest community celebrations.

According to Pinkvilla, one of the quirkiest moments of his career actually happened mid-concert. During a live show in Bihar, he famously stopped singing to ask the organisers for 'litti chokha' for himself and his team - and resumed only after being served. It's a story he's laughed about since.

Still Singing, Still Relevant

Even after decades in the industry, Abhijeet hasn't slowed down. He continues performing live across India and abroad, delivering packed shows filled with the songs people still remember word-for-word.

He's also active on YouTube through Abhijeet Unplugged, a platform where he connects with younger audiences, shares unplugged versions of his classics, and occasionally collaborates with new artists. His website lists over 6,000 recorded songs across more than 1,000 films - a staggering legacy by any standard.

On His Birthday

Abhijeet Bhattacharya's journey mirrors the persistence of those who chase their craft without shortcuts. On his birthday today, as playlists fill up with the songs we grew up hearing on cassettes and FM radios, it feels right to celebrate a voice that made the 90s unforgettable.

Happy Birthday, Abhijeet Bhattacharya - still the sound of a simpler time, and still singing it his way.