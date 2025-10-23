Gold Rate in India Today Sees A Big Crash: 24K,22K Gold Now 4% Below Record Highs; Silver Down Again on Oct 22

Chhath Puja 2025: How Each Zodiac Can Channel The Sun's Energy For Health And Prosperity

Throwback Thursday: This Birthday Star Once Called India ‘Regressive,’ Was Criticized By Priyanka Chopra Insync oi-Riny John

She walked into an industry that thrives on expectations and rules but quickly became impossible to ignore. Bold, outspoken, and unafraid to take risks, she made choices that left audiences talking, admiring and shocked. From a small-town girl to a figure who made international red carpets her stage, her journey has been anything but ordinary. Today, on her birthday, we look back at the career journey, long break, and comeback of Mallika Sherawat.

Photo Credit: Instagram@mallikasherawat

Early Life And First Steps

Born Reema Lamba in Moth, Hisar, Mallika completed her schooling at Delhi Public School and earned a degree in philosophy from Miranda House, Delhi University. She began her career with modeling assignments and television commercials before stepping into films.

Her first film appearance was in 'Jeena Sirf Merre Liye' (2002), but it was 'Khwahish ' (2003) that made people notice her. Then came 'Murder' (2004), the turning point that established her as one of Bollywood's most talked-about names.

The Rise and Recognition

After Murder, Mallika explored a variety of projects from 'Pyaar Ke Side Effects' (2006) and 'Welcome; (2007) to the Chinese film 'The Myth' with Jackie Chan. She became a regular on international red carpets, including Cannes, blending glamour with global visibility at a time when few Indian actors ventured beyond Bollywood. Her choices often divided opinions but also broadened the conversation about creative freedom for women in cinema.

Personal Life Behind The Headlines

Before fully entering films, Mallika was briefly married, a chapter she kept private early on. She later adopted her mother's maiden name, Sherawat, to establish her independence and carve her own identity.

She divided her time between India and Los Angeles, navigating projects across industries. Over the years, she has spoken candidly about balancing her roots with her ambitions - a theme that continues to shape her personal and professional life.

Bold Choices And Controversies

Mallika Sherawat's journey hasn't been without its share of headlines and heated debates. After her breakthrough role in Murder, she faced significant backlash from parts of Bollywood for the boldness of her choices. She didn't shy away from speaking her mind, once calling India "regressive," which sparked a conversation with peers, including Priyanka Chopra. She also turned down opportunities like a Playboy cover, choosing instead to focus on projects she believed in.

Her outspoken nature extended to societal issues too - she spoke against cosmetic surgery after the tragic death of Shefali Jariwala. On the international stage, she made a splash at Cannes in 2005 in a white crop top and skirt, a look still remembered today. Along the way, she confronted moral policing for her daring roles in films like 'Murder' and 'Dirty Politics', proving that she was willing to challenge norms both on and off screen.

The Career Gap And Industry Backlash

Following her early successes, Mallika faced a slowdown in offers. Her bold image and frankness often clashed with an industry that wasn't used to women making their own rules.

She has said that Bollywood wasn't ready for her at the time, a woman who made unapologetic choices and spoke openly. The lull that followed wasn't an end, but a short break, setting the stage for her return.

Finding Her Way Back

In recent years, Mallika has been reconnecting with audiences through selective projects like the South Indian movie 'Pambattam' (2024), 'Rosie: The Saffron Chapter' (2024), and 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' (2024), alongside festival appearances and media engagements. She has also focused on health and wellness, often crediting Iyengar yoga for keeping her grounded.

At 48, she carries the same spark that made her a star early on now paired with experience and poise, exploring a world that has gradually caught up with her bold choices and distinctive style.

The Road Ahead

Mallika Sherawat's story is full of twists from Haryana to Hollywood, from headlines to hiatuses, and from typecasting to renewed recognition. Her journey reminds us that persistence and courage often matter more than conformity.

On her birthday, we celebrate a career that took risks, weathered criticism, and continues to evolve. Mallika Sherawat proves that comebacks aren't just possible, they can be even more remarkable than the first act.