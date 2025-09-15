The Story Of Maa Kushmanda: The Goddess Who Created The Universe With Her Smile

This September Solar Eclipse 2025 Won't Be Seen In India: How Knowing Do's and Don'ts Still Keeps You Prepared

The September 21, 2025 solar eclipse is a partial eclipse visible across parts of the Southern Hemisphere, including New Zealand, eastern Australia, and Antarctica. While it won't be visible in India, it's still important to understand the safety measures, traditions, and best practices associated with observing a solar eclipse. Whether you plan to travel to a location where it's visible, watch it virtually, or simply want to learn, here's what you need to know before, during, and after a solar eclipse.

Do's: How To Embrace The Eclipse Safely

1. Use Proper Eye Protection

Never look directly at the Sun without ISO-certified eclipse glasses or a proper solar viewer. Ordinary sunglasses or homemade filters cannot protect your eyes and can cause permanent damage.

2. Engage In Spiritual Practices

Many cultures consider solar eclipses a spiritually potent time. Pregnant women, in particular, are encouraged to chant sacred mantras like the Hanuman Chalisa, Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra, or verses from the Bhagavad Gita to foster calm and well-being.

3. Maintain Hygiene

Taking a bath before and after the eclipse is traditionally recommended to purify the body and mind. Cold water baths may also help stimulate the vagus nerve, aiding digestion and relaxation.

4. Meditate And Reflect

The eclipse is considered an ideal time for introspection. Meditation or mindful reflection can help channel cosmic energies positively and encourage mental clarity.

Don'ts: Practices To Avoid During The Eclipse

1. Avoid Direct Sun Viewing Without Protection

Looking at the Sun without proper protection can cause serious eye injuries. Only use certified solar viewers or indirect viewing methods.

2. Refrain From Cooking Or Eating Certain Foods

Traditionally, cooking during an eclipse is avoided, as it's believed the food's energy can be affected. Sattvic foods like coconut water, turmeric milk, and Tulsi-based dishes are recommended, while non-vegetarian, onion, garlic, and processed foods should be minimized.

3. Avoid Important Decisions

Eclipses are considered inauspicious for signing contracts, starting or ending relationships, or making major financial decisions.

4. Do Not Use Unverified Viewing Methods

Homemade filters or regular sunglasses do not provide sufficient protection. Only ISO-certified solar glasses or pinhole projectors are safe.

Virtual Viewing And Participation

Even though India will not see this eclipse, enthusiasts can still participate virtually. Many platforms offer live streams, interactive maps, and real-time tracking, so you can witness the eclipse safely from home and appreciate this astronomical phenomenon.

So if you can't view the eclipse from your location, understanding the do's and don'ts of solar eclipses is essential for safe observation anywhere in the world. Following proper safety measures, practicing mindfulness, and respecting cultural traditions ensures that the experience is meaningful, whether observed in person or virtually. Knowing these practices now prepares you for future eclipses and helps you enjoy this awe-inspiring cosmic event responsibly.