Subhash Chandra Bose: Mysteries And Theories Related To His Death

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was one in the herd of the brave leaders who left an imprint on the Indian Psyche long after they left this world. His birth day which falls on 23 January has been renamed as Parakram Diwas by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This was decided so to inspire in the youth of Modern India the ideals followed by Netaji. His death, just like his life, is well discussed and occasionally has sparked important discussions across the country. There are various theories that have sprouted up about his final disappearance. The question is whether he succumbed to burn injuries or escaped the disaster and managed to reach India, lived in the guise of a godman and finally died at Faizabad. The latter seems to carry more authentic evidence.

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was born in the year 1897 and it can be presumed that he is no more by now as human beings hardly outlive 80-90 years of age these days.

Investigation Begins

There was a committee commissioned to just probe this matter. The Commission set itself to dedicated research on the second theory that is stated above. Netaji, as per these findings, seems to have escaped to Russia, where he was imprisoned, and then escaped to India, donned the garb of a seer and took the pseudonym Ghumnami Baba. He finally died at Faizabad. This had a strong evidence presented by 31 witnesses among whom were eminent journalists and educated individuals who staunchly supported the theory that Bose was indeed the same as Ghumnami Baba. His family members apart from these people, have clearly stated that they had actually met him while he was still alive. Four witnesses from Faizabad including a doctor confirmed that they had seen him die in Faizabad.

How Did He Disappear?

After the death of Stalin, in Russia, where Netaji was imprisoned upon his entry into Russia Netaji moved to India, to Uttar Pradesh where he lived in different places. He also stayed at Rambhavan in Faizabad in the name of Ghumnami Baba. In 1985 he is known to have left to an unknown spot leaving a huge portion of his belongings including documents and photos in the house where he previously lived. All these were taken into custody and are still treasured in the treasury even today as per the direction of his relatives.

Three senior journalists extensively researched on this mysterious occurrence and wrote about this in papers and magazines. Given all these evidences the committee finally visited Faizabad.

The Evidence

Out of 2600 items left by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in Rambhavan when he was disguised as Ghumnami baba 700 were found to be substantial evidence that was worthy of further examination. Writings in the journals left by the Baba were matched against the handwriting of the original Netaji and were found to be exceedingly similar. His teeth were also subjected to the DNA test.

Story first published: Thursday, January 19, 2023, 21:39 [IST]