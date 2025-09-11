Is AI Quietly Killing Handwriting Forever? What Do We Lose When Pens And Pencils Disappear?

Sonakshi Sinha's 15 Years With Dabangg: Zaheer Iqbal Proves The Sweet Impact Of Cheerleading In Marriage

Fifteen years ago, Sonakshi Sinha stepped onto the big screen in 'Dabangg' and instantly caught the country's eye. The film gave Bollywood its "Rajjo", and Sonakshi a career that has since seen varied roles, memorable songs, and plenty of evolution. This week, she marked that milestone by recreating an iconic scene from her debut. But what made it more special was her husband, Zaheer Iqbal, joining in-posting a sweet congratulatory note and adding his own humour to the celebration.

For Sonakshi, who admits she often forgets how much time has passed until others point it out, Zaheer's gesture was more than a reel or a post. It was an act of recognition: a reminder that her journey deserves to be celebrated, not only by the industry but by the person closest to her.

Photo Credit: https://www.instagram.com/aslisona/

Why Cheerleaders Matter In Love

Relationships have traditionally been described as partnerships through thick and thin. But modern psychology suggests that it's not enough to stand by your partner in hard times-you also need to show up in their happy ones.

Research shows that couples who respond enthusiastically to each other's good news experience deeper intimacy and longer-lasting satisfaction. Known as the practice of "capitalisation," it isn't about hollow praise but about amplifying joy together. The "Michelangelo phenomenon" goes a step further: partners help each other sculpt their best selves, not by pushing but by affirming and encouraging growth.

In this light, Zaheer's post is not trivial. It's a symbolic gesture of respect and support, acknowledging Sonakshi's professional identity as much as her personal one. And that's exactly where cheerleading in relationships becomes a game-changer.

How To Be Your Partner's Cheerleader

You don't need to be married to a movie star to practice this. Being your partner's biggest supporter is about intention, consistency, and presence. Here are some ways to make it part of everyday love:

1. Celebrate Milestones, Big And Small

It could be a work promotion, finishing a creative project, or even sticking to a fitness routine. Don't underestimate the power of acknowledgment. A congratulatory dinner, a heartfelt message, or simply pausing to say, "I'm proud of you" can go a long way.

2. Be Enthusiastic, Not Just Polite

Psychologists say the difference between "That's nice" and "That's amazing, tell me everything!" is massive. Real cheerleading means showing visible, genuine excitement when your partner shares good news.

3. Use Nostalgia Thoughtfully

Just as Zaheer stepped into Sonakshi's Dabangg throwback, revisit the early wins or quirky stories that made your partner who they are. It reminds them and you of how far they've come.

4. Go Public Sometimes

Private support is essential, but public acknowledgment adds an extra layer. Whether it's a social media post, telling friends about their achievements, or applauding them in a family setting, it communicates pride and respect.

5. Balance Humor With Support

Zaheer confessed he still hasn't seen Dabangg, which added a playful twist to his cheerleading. That balance of fun and admiration shows support doesn't need to be overly serious-it just needs to be authentic.

6. Encourage Their Growth

True cheerleading isn't only about celebrating finished achievements-it's about motivating them toward the next step. Ask questions about what excites them, offer to brainstorm, or simply remind them they're capable when doubt creeps in.

When Zaheer joined Sonakshi to celebrate her 15 years in cinema, he wasn't just applauding her career. He was embodying what modern love looks like: recognising your partner's individuality, cheering their victories, and reminding them that their story matters.

In every relationship, big moments are rare-but small wins happen every day. The couples who thrive are the ones who know how to celebrate both. Because when you choose to be your partner's cheerleader, you aren't just supporting their journey, you're strengthening the bond that makes the journey worth it.