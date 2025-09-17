Sanaya Irani Turns 42: She Once Acted With Aamir Khan And Even Salman Khan’s Mother Couldn’t Resist Her Charm Insync oi-Riny John

Sanaya Irani has long been one of Indian television's most beloved faces, known for her warmth on screen and the characters that continue to live in fans' memories. As she celebrates her birthday today, many might be surprised to learn that before conquering television, she had shared a small screen space with Aamir Khan and Kajol in a movie. What began as a small cameo in a Bollywood blockbuster blossomed into a career that made her a household name across India.

A Modelling Start And A Bollywood Cameo

Sanaya's first steps in the industry came through modelling, with her portfolio shot by none other than Boman Irani, long before he became a film actor himself. Interestingly, her Bollywood debut wasn't in a leading role but a small part in 'Fanaa' (2006), where she appeared as one of Kajol's friends. At that time, her plans were far from acting, she once considered pursuing an MBA but destiny had other ideas.

The Television Breakthrough

After 'Fanaa', Sanaya transitioned to television, beginning with 'Left Right Left' in 2007. Her big breakthrough came with 'Miley Jab Hum Tum' in 2008, where she played the soft-spoken Gunjan, winning hearts opposite Mohit Sehgal who later became her real-life husband. Sanaya's real-life love story only added to her appeal, making audiences root for her on and off the screen.

But it was 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?' in 2011 that cemented her place in television history. As Khushi Kumari Gupta opposite Barun Sobti, she created one of the most memorable love stories Indian TV has ever seen. Fans adored her energy, comic timing, and expressive acting, with the show continuing to enjoy a cult following even today.

A Favourite Beyond Television

Her popularity wasn't confined to television audiences. On Bigg Boss 7, Salman Khan once shared in playful banter that his mother adored Sanaya and even joked she'd be a perfect match for him. The comment may have been light-hearted, but it showed just how far Sanaya's charm had travelled from middle-class living rooms to Bollywood royalty's households.

Sanaya Irani's Reality Show Journey

Sanaya Irani has showcased her versatility by participating in several reality shows. In 2015, she competed in the eighth season of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' and finished as the first runner-up. In 2017, she joined the dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 8' alongside her husband, Mohit Sehgal, and secured third place. She has also hosted 'Zara Nachke Dikha' and appeared in shows like 'Meethi Choori No. 1' and 'Welcome - Baazi Mehmaan Nawazi Ki', demonstrating her talent beyond scripted television.

The Woman Behind the Actress

What many may not know is that Sanaya grew up in a boarding school in Ooty, spending seven years away from home before returning to Mumbai for college. Long before her television fame, she even appeared in Jagjit Singh's iconic music video 'Tumko Dekha Toh Yeh Khayal Aaya'.

And in 2013, she earned a rare honour when the Indian edition of People magazine featured her in its list of the "40 Most Beautiful Women," making her the only Indian television actress to be included. She and 'Miley Jab Hum Tum' co-star and husband Mohit Sehgal now own a comfortable home in Mumbai, where they often share glimpses of their life with fans.

From a blink-and-miss cameo in an Aamir Khan movie to ruling television screens with unforgettable performances, Sanaya Irani's story is a mix of talent, perseverance, and charm. She has consistently broken out of the mould, whether as a shy Gunjan in 'Miley Jab Hum Tum' or a bubbly Khushi in 'Is Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?', while winning recognition beyond television. On her birthday, fans celebrate not only her work but also the grounded personality that continues to keep her close to their hearts.