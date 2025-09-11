Is AI Quietly Killing Handwriting Forever? What Do We Lose When Pens And Pencils Disappear?

'Salaam Namaste' Turns 20: Exploring Change In Indian Attitudes Towards Modern Love And Live-In Relationships

When 'Salaam Namaste' released in 2005, it shook up the mainstream Bollywood rom-com space. Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta played Nick and Ambar, two young Indians in Melbourne who chose to live together instead of marrying right away. The story openly dealt with compatibility, pregnancy before marriage, and the question of whether love needs a legal stamp to feel "real."

For its time, this was daring. Two decades later, the film feels like it anticipated where conversations on love and relationships in India were heading. But how do Indians actually see live-in relationships today?

The Legal Angle: Allowed But Evolving

Legally, live-in relationships are not a crime in India. The Supreme Court has repeatedly upheld the right of consenting adults to live together, even outside marriage (Supreme Court, Khushboo vs Kanniammal, 2010). Women in such relationships can seek protection under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, and children born out of live-ins are considered legitimate and have inheritance rights (Supreme Court, 2010 Madan Mohan Singh case).

What's new is that in 2024, Uttarakhand became the first state in India to formally introduce a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), which includes a provision requiring live-in couples to register their relationship. Couples must notify authorities, and non-registration can invite penalties. While this doesn't criminalise live-ins, it adds a layer of state oversight, reflecting how laws are still catching up with social realities.

What Surveys Say About Changing Attitudes

According to an InShorts survey of 1.4 lakh people across India, nearly 80% said they support live-in relationships as a way of life. About a quarter of millennials even said they would prefer a lifelong live-in arrangement over marriage.

A 2021 study by Lionsgate Play found that one in two Indians believe it's important to live together before committing to marriage, and 34% of respondents felt their parents would accept the idea. Similarly, a YouGov-Mint survey reported that 64% of urban youth believe live-in relationships are more practical than rushing into marriage.

These numbers show that live-in relationships are no longer a fringe concept-they've entered the mainstream, at least in urban India.

Urban Versus Small-Town Divide

Acceptance, however, isn't evenly spread. In metropolitan cities, live-ins are increasingly seen as practical-splitting rent, testing compatibility, or simply enjoying independence without rushing into marriage. Many young professionals describe it as a "trial run" for marriage.

In smaller towns and traditional families, stigma still lingers. Couples often worry about reputation, family honour, and "log kya kahenge" (what will people say). For women, the scrutiny is often sharper, sometimes even affecting future marriage prospects.

Generational Shifts

Millennials and Gen Z are driving the change. They tend to prioritise compatibility and emotional well-being over rigid timelines. For them, live-ins can either be a step towards marriage-or a lifestyle choice in its own right.

Parents, meanwhile, are evolving too. While many from older generations may not openly endorse it, fewer react with the shock that was common two decades ago. According to the Lionsgate Play study, more than a third of young Indians already believe their parents would accept a live-in relationship. That marks a gradual but undeniable generational shift.

The Emotional Side Of Live-Ins

Couples often describe living together as a way to really understand each other's habits, finances, and day-to-day rhythms. It can deepen bonds, but it also comes with challenges.

Unlike marriage, there isn't an automatic safety net or social framework. Questions like "where is this going?" or "what happens if it ends?" can feel more urgent. Still, many young people see this as a strength-entering commitments with greater clarity rather than blind tradition.

Is It "Okay" In India Now?

In 2025, the short answer is: yes, increasingly so. Surveys show strong acceptance among urban youth, with many couples viewing live-ins as both practical and responsible. But in semi-urban and rural India, taboos remain, often tied to ideas of family honour and morality.

Compared to when 'Salaam Namaste' released, though, the change is clear. What was once a scandalous plotline is now a lived reality for many Indians.

When 'Salaam Namaste' hit theatres, its boldness lay in showing a couple living together without apology. Twenty years on, that storyline feels less like rebellion and more like reflection.

Live-in relationships may not be universally embraced, but they are undeniably part of India's social fabric today. For young Indians, the question isn't whether it's "okay"-but whether it feels right for them.