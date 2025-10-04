When Is Diwali, 20 or 21 October? Why Is There Confusion? Know The Date, Timings, And When To Celebrate

Rishabh Pant Turns 28: Peek Into His Net Worth And Rise From Delhi Streets To Cricket Fame Insync oi-Riny John

If you've followed Indian cricket over the past few years, you already know one thing-Rishabh Pant has a way of keeping the game unpredictable. Whether he's reverse-scooping world-class fast bowlers, chattering from behind the stumps, or making headlines at the IPL auction table, he always finds a way to stay in the spotlight. Today, as he turns 28, it feels like the right time to look back at how far he's come from a fearless teenager in Delhi to one of cricket's biggest names, with the kind of net worth that matches his star power.

Making His Mark In Indian Cricket

Breaking into the Indian team wasn't easy for Pant. At first, people criticised him for starting strong but failing to finish big. But 2021 changed everything. His iconic match-winning innings at the Gabba against Australia not only helped India seal a historic series win but also turned him into a household name.

Since then, Pant has grown into one of India's most bankable players across formats whether it's rescuing innings in Test cricket, adding firepower in ODIs, or keeping the tempo in T20s.

Life After A Car Accident

Pant's career could have easily been derailed by his near-fatal car accident in December 2022. He spent months recovering, with doubts over whether he'd ever return to international cricket. But in true Pant fashion, he fought back. His comeback in 2024 was nothing short of inspiring-silencing critics and proving that perseverance is just as much a part of his game as hitting a six.

IPL Glory And Record-Breaking Deals

When it comes to the IPL, Rishabh Pant has always been a hot property. But in the 2025 IPL auction, he made headlines worldwide. The Lucknow Super Giants snapped him up for ₹27 crore, making him the most expensive player in IPL auction history. That figure alone says a lot about his value in the shortest format of the game.

How Rich Is Rishabh Pant Today?

Talking about net worth, most media estimates put Pant at around ₹100 crore (approximately USD 12 million). His income streams include:

BCCI Contract - Around ₹3 crore annually (Grade B)

Around ₹3 crore annually (Grade B) Match Fees & Prize Money - Test, ODI, and T20 appearances

Test, ODI, and T20 appearances IPL Salary - Now a staggering ₹27 crore for the 2025 season

Now a staggering ₹27 crore for the 2025 season Endorsements - Multiple brand associations across sportswear, drinks, and lifestyle

Multiple brand associations across sportswear, drinks, and lifestyle Assets - Properties in Delhi and Dehradun, plus luxury cars like Audi and Mercedes

While the exact figure may never be public, one thing is clear-Pant has secured himself a spot not only in Indian cricketing history but also among its wealthiest young stars.

Why Fans Relate To Pant

Beyond the numbers and records, Pant has always been relatable. He laughs easily, plays with a street-cricket flair, and carries that typical Delhi boy charm. Even his setbacks-criticism for rash shots, his injury layoff make him human in the eyes of fans. Watching him bounce back feels like watching a friend who refuses to give up.

A Birthday Toast To The Future

At just 28, Pant's best years are still ahead of him. As he celebrates his birthday today, fans across India will be hoping for many more match-winning knocks, cheeky stump-mic banter, and game-changing moments. Because with Rishabh Pant, one thing's certain-life, like his batting, will never be boring.