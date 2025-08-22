Pithori Amavasya 2025: Everything You Need to Know About The Pind Daan And Pitru Tarpan Rituals

Reliance Matriarch Kokilaben Ambani Hospitalised In Mumbai, 7 Fascinating Facts About Her Life Insync oi-Riny John

On the night of Thursday, August 21, 2025, Kokilaben Ambani, the 91-year-old matriarch of the Ambani family, was airlifted to Mumbai and admitted to HN Reliance Foundation Hospital following a sudden health emergency.

She was hospitalized due to age-related ailments and is currently under the care of senior doctors. While the exact nature of her condition has not been publicly disclosed, her advanced age has heightened concerns.

Upon her admission, Mukesh Ambani was seen arriving at Kalina Airport and heading directly to the hospital, indicating the family's immediate response to the situation.

As of now, the Ambani family has not released an official statement regarding her health status but here are some interesting facts about the Reliance matriach.

Interesting Facts About Kokilaben Ambani

1. Matriarch of the Ambani Family

Kokilaben is the widow of Reliance founder Dhirubhai Ambani and the mother of Mukesh and Anil Ambani. She continues to be a respected guiding presence in India's most powerful business family.

2. Born in Jamnagar

She was born on 24 February 1934 in Jamnagar, Gujarat, and married Dhirubhai Ambani in 1955. From those early days, she stood alongside him as Reliance grew from textiles into a global powerhouse.

3. The Peacemaker Between Mukesh and Anil

After Dhirubhai's passing in 2002, tensions flared between Mukesh and Anil Ambani. Kokilaben played a crucial role in mediating and ensuring a smooth division of business interests between her sons.

4. A Hospital in Her Name

The Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, opened in 2009, is one of India's leading multi-speciality healthcare centres, with pioneering technology including robotic surgery and advanced cancer care facilities.

5. Simplicity Despite Wealth

She is known for her modest lifestyle, is a strict vegetarian, and a devout follower of Shrinathji. Her spiritual grounding has remained central to her life.

6. India's Richest Mother

Kokilaben is estimated to have a net worth of around ₹18,000 crore, largely through her stake in Reliance Industries. This makes her the largest individual shareholder in the company, owning more than even Mukesh Ambani.

7. Rarely in the Public Eye

Despite her wealth and influence, Kokilaben mostly stays out of the limelight. She lives at Antilia with Mukesh Ambani and his family, continuing to provide guidance privately.

As Kokilaben Ambani recovers in hospital, the focus turns to her remarkable life and enduring influence. From standing by Dhirubhai Ambani during the formative years of Reliance to becoming the guiding matriarch of India's wealthiest family, her journey is the perfect example of quiet strength, resilience, and wisdom.

Even amid immense wealth and public attention, she has remained a symbol of simplicity, humility, and family unity, balancing her role as a mother, grandmother, and philanthropist. Her life reflects a rare combination of influence and grounded values, leaving a lasting imprint on both her family and the broader Indian business landscape.