The First-Ever 'Space Hotel' To Open In 2027; How Much Will It Cost You To Book A Room? Pulse oi-Amritha K

Looks like the dream of dining up in the sky is not so far away now. Voyager Station, the first commercial space hotel, is expected to open in 2027. The project will accommodate 280 guests and 112 crew members and is being planned by Orbital Assembly Corporation, a construction company owned by John Blincow. It will be OAC's first major project and the first commercial space station with artificial gravity.

OAC plans to serve traditional 'space food' such as freeze-dried ice cream while also offering recreational areas for activities such as basketball, taking advantage of weightlessness in space. Currently, no exact room prices have been announced, but the team hopes to make it comparable to a cruise ticket in the future.

Founded with the objective of accelerating the development of a self-sufficient and robust space construction industry, the Orbital Assembly Corporation was formed. "We're trying to make the public realize that this golden age of space travel is just around the corner. It's coming. It's coming fast," said Blincow. "We cannot call SpaceX our partner, but we look forward to working with them in the future."

Construction of the 50,000-square-meter Voyager facility will begin in 2026, and OAC anticipates welcoming the first passengers to the hotel in 2027.

At an elevation of 97 degrees, the Voyager Station will be positioned in low earth orbit.

The hotel will be located 500-550 kilometres from earth and will always be in a fixed orientation relative to the sun in order to reduce thermal stress and generate solar power continuously without interruption.

The space station will accommodate 24 habitation units. The amenities and accommodations at the hotel will be similar to those on earth, with deluxe accommodations with comfortable interiors for up to 280 people. Gourmet restaurants, full-service kitchens, gyms, and bars are available to guests. In addition to providing space for scientific research pods, crew accommodation, and hotel interiors, natural materials will be used.

There will also be villas that can be purchased as a vacation homes in space.

It will cost you n approximate Rs 36.67 crore for a luxurious stay of three-and-a-half days.

[image source: Orbital Assembly Corporation]