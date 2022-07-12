World Ozone Day 2022: Date, Theme, History, Significance And Celebrations Pulse oi-Pundreeka Valli

The ozone layer is a stratospheric layer that has staunchly guarded us against time immemorial from the harmful side effects of ultraviolet radiation from the sun. The harmful UV rays are effectively shielded due to the Ozone in the atmosphere.

Once the Ozone is depleted, it may spell trouble for the life and health of humans on the earth. The lifecycle of plants will be disturbed, and the food chain is disrupted. It does not let even the microscopic organisms such as Plankton survive and animals that consume these planktons may also perish alongside. There will be a perceivable change in wind pattern and global warming which may cause climatic changes as well. This is an account of what ensued a little over 2 decades ago, much before the introduction of World Ozone Day. Let us know more about the date, theme, history, significance and celebrations associated with this day.

World Ozone Day 2022: Date

International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer 2022 or World Ozone Day is being celebrated on Friday, 16 September 2022.

World Ozone Day 2022: Theme

Last year, the theme for International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer was the "Montreal Protocol - keeping us, our food and vaccines cool". The theme reiterates adherence to the protocol to combat the climatic changes, boost energy efficiency in the cooling sector, which in return will contribute to the food security.

World Ozone Day 2022: History

In 1994, UNGA (United Nations General Assembly) declared 16 September as the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer. However, the Montreal Protocol was signed in 1987 and attempts to provide an official stamp of importance to the contract were made in 1995. This protocol which aims at curtailing the usage of Ozone depleting chemicals was ratified by all 197 members of the UN.

World Ozone Day 2022: Significance

Globally, efforts have been implemented to preserve and protect Ozone. The side effects of radiation are cancer, snow blindness, skin ageing and cataract and other afflictions. Every year, we experience high surge of heat waves and high temperatures that are recorded especially from the Arctic Circle, Canada, and Scandinavia to North Africa, Iran, Japan, and India.

Chemicals like chlorine and bromine atoms that are released into the atmosphere due to certain activities, disturb the Ozone layer. The ozone layer was disrupted across all parts of the globe but the layer above the Antarctic showed disruption in serious proportions.

This apart, during late 1970s, there was a serious decline in the functioning of Ozone layer as scientists discovered a dent in it that was as large as the entire Antarctic stretch. Fortunately, this hole is finally sealed due to consistent efforts to phase out the Ozone depleting substances under the Montreal Protocol. It was found that the Ozone depletion was triggered by excessive usage of aerosols and cooling appliances. This caused enough damage to plants and disrupted the metabolism of the entire ecosystem. In 2018, the Ozone depletion factor was assessed, and it showed a discernable improvement in the status of Ozone health. Climate changes are also reversed to a certain extent because of the ongoing efforts.

World Ozone Day 2022: Celebrations

An apt way to celebrate the World Ozone Day is disseminate awareness virtually at a live event. Short campaigns, special events, competitions, and essay writing activities at schools and colleges are few of the everyday initiatives that can change people's attitude towards Ozone protection. Spreading awareness about the harmful effects of products having Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) such as hair sprays fresheners, cosmetics, and aerosol in plastic containers should be a priority.

Trees should be planted, and backyard gardening should be encouraged. Environmentally friendly fertilizers must be used extensively. Get excess emissions from vehicles checked and save on gasoline and crude oil usage by regular maintenance. Burning plastics and rubber tyres will likely pollute the air. We can always opt for gadgets with energy star label and choose public transport to reduce carbon emission.

