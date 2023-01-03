Why Do People Procrastinate Or Postpone Their Daily Tasks? 5 Reasons Pulse oi-Pundreeka Valli

Procrastination is a long-winded word that means "delaying or postponing a task or set of tasks." You may call it 'akrasia', but it is something that does not let you go about the task you wanted to do. We usually put off those things we find difficult, unpleasant or stressful. If a task provokes anxiety in you the natural instinct is to avoid it. Low esteem is also another reason why people delay doing their set tasks. This list tries to figure out why procrastination happens and how to combat it.

Types Of Procrastinators

There are varieties of ways to classify procrastinators, which can be broadly categorized into two types- Passive and active. While Passive Procrastinators delay their work due to difficulty in deciding what to do; Active ones feel that they are better equipped to work under pressure and hence can postpone doing the task.

Other categories of procrastinators are worriers, overdoers, perfectionists, dreamers, defiers, and crisis makers.

a. Worrier- Apprehensive about the challenge and crossing their comfort zones, they basically worry about how they will go about it. So, they put things off.

b. Overdoer- Too many tasks cannot be managed in the given time. But Over doers commit this mistake.

c. Perfectionists- These are doubtful of their own abilities to complete the task successfully.

d. Dreamer- Dreamers are not focused enough on the details of the task at hand. Hence, they cannot have a to-do list.

e. Defier- They defy authority and dislike someone deciding their schedule for them.

f. Crisis-makers- Some of us love working on strict deadlines and hence do not prefer to go about tasks in a disciplined manner.

Apart from that you also need to know about Revenge Bedtime Procrastinators. This refers to those who work very hard at the office but do not come home with the idea of resting for the rest of the day. They delay their sleeping time although it is not good for their health.

How To Avoid Procrastination: 5 Tips

The below tips can help you progress at the job at hand and inspire you to develop a stamina for overcoming the lethargic attitude.

1. Set Tiny Goals

If you have taken an important project that involves working in so many phases, you could just break it down into simpler and smaller phases and go about your task.

Having a list of small and achievable goals can help you tackle each one, in turn, meaning that you make gradual progress towards completion. Understanding the fundamentals of project management can help you with setting these small goals.

2. Organise Your Tasks Ahead

Set a timeline and target for the completion of each task so that achieving the smaller goals will keep you motivated towards reaching the final goal. You can also have weekly and monthly goals which give you a sense of purpose and help you progress in your chosen project.

3. Focus On The Easier Things

Another plan is to focus on things that are relatively easier to finish. This is possible by setting smaller goals and organising your tasks. Your confidence, due to this, will be boosted and you will have an undeterred focus to finish one small task at a time.

4. Get Rid Of Distractions

Distractions at work including your constantly ringing phone, the TV blaring in the background, a continuous chatter of your sister with her friends, or the distractingly good music from your brother's room, can put your focus out of track easily. These situations increase your stress and affect your work performance. So cut down on these.

5. Do Not Nurse Guilt

Procrastinating is usually accompanied by guilt and pushes you towards despair for being inert or unproductive. This reaction increases the anxiety manifold and adds to your frustrations. Accept your follies and weaknesses as they are by being compassionate towards yourself. This will at least mitigate the side effects of this unproductive behaviour and set you on the path to success.

Tuesday, January 3, 2023