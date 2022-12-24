Surprising Facts About Swami Vivekananda That Have Been Forgotten Pulse oi-Pundreeka Valli

Swami Vivekananda (1863-1902) was the first Hindu Spiritual leader who introduced Hinduism to America, advocated religious tolerance and called out to end the fanaticism. Swami Vivekananda was an inspiring essence of the best of different schools of philosophy and traditions. His speeches gave a fiery jolt to the sleeping Hindu Conscience out of its deep slumber. National Day For Youth was inspired by Swami's life, principles and his contribution to the modern generation. In just 39 years, he fulfilled the purpose of his incarnation, spread the light of knowledge and gave wings to the aspirations of the younger generation.

Swami Vivekananda is immortalized in the hearts of his followers and scores of those who are inspired by his life and the sheer volume of his spiritual achievements. His speech, imbued with the gentlest milk of human kindness, administered with fiery conviction and sincere undertones was all about unity and universalism all the way to the end. Chicago, in the wake of 1893 was a stunned witness to the Hindu hurricane that swept over American society with such a force that made him unforgettable in the historical lanes.

The very address ""Sisters and Brothers of America," won them over for life, as it was enough to know that he was something way beyond an ordinary monk.

"It fills my heart with joy unspeakable to rise in response to the warm and cordial welcome which you have given us. I thank you in the name of the most ancient order of monks in the world, I thank you in the name of the mother of religions, and I thank you in the name of millions and millions of Hindu people of all classes and sects...."

Born on 12 January 1863 in British dominated part of Calcutta, to Vishwanath Dutta and Bhubaneswari Devi, Vivekananda was a devout disciple of the seer Ramkrishna Paramhansa. India has honoured him today by naming his birthday National Youth Day.

On the occasion of the 151-birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, let us know those things about him which are hidden in the annals of time.

1. Swami Vivekananda's Parentage

Swami Vivekananda was from an aristocratic Bengali Kayastha lineage of Calcutta whose premonastic name was Narendra Nath Dutta, before he chose monkhood. He was one of nine children, whose father Vishwanath Datta, was an attorney at the Calcutta High Court. Durgacharan Datta, Narendra's grandfather, was a Sanskrit and Persian scholar who renounced the world at the age of twenty-five.

2. He Was A Trained Musician

Vivekananda was a well-trained musician in classical music who had learnt under two music maestros of India, Beni Gupta and Ahmad Khan. He could also play Sitar, Dholak, and various other instruments.

3. He Had An Incredible Reading Speed

Even as a child, Swami was a voracious reader which gave me excellent speed-reading skills. He used to borrow multiple books from the library and return them on the next day. One day to test his reading skills, the librarian gave him a book to read and the next day asked a random question from the books. Pat came the perfect answer to his question. This left the librarian stunned and speechless. Swami was very well versed in Western logic, Western philosophy and European history before he turned a new leaf spiritually under seer Rama Krishna Paramahamsa.

4. He Was Brought Up In Difficult Circumstances

Swami Vivekananda, although a product of high birth, had an unfortunate twist in fortune that changed everything overnight, with his father's untimely death. His entire family was reduced to poverty and squalor. Young Narendranath, unwilling to hurt his mother, would lie on occasions to his mother that he had taken his food while he was starving.

5. Vivekananda Met Ramkrishna By Chance

Narendranath's meeting with Ramakrishna Paramahamsa was purely by chance. A professor of literature in his institution recommended his students to meet Ramakrishna Paramahamsa to know what Trance is all about. This inspired Vivekananda to meet Ramakrishna Paramahamsa in Dakshineshwar.

6. Who Named Him "Swami Vivekananda"

The name Swami Vivekananda was suggested by Ajit Singh of Khetri. The new name justified the wisdom and spiritual prowess that Swami Vivekananda had and this name was adopted by Swami himself before he left for Chicago on 31 May 1893.

7. Vivekananda Had A Premonition About His Death

Swami Vivekananda's intense service to the downtrodden all his life took a severe toll on his health and by the age of 39 he had multiple health afflictions including diabetes, asthma, kidney and liver problems, etc. He had predicted that he would not live beyond 40 years of age.

8. Cause Of Swami's Death/Mahasamadhi

Surprisingly as per his disciples, swamis' death, when examined, shows the reason to be a blood vessel rupture in his brain. As the top of his head showed a slight slit which is referred to as brahmarandhra they realized that he had attained a yogis death which happens when the prana or soul goes through the top of the head through Brahmarandhra during the process of mahasamādhi. Consciously and intentionally leaving the mortal coil is the sign of a realized yogi and the process is called Mahasamādhi.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, December 24, 2022, 11:50 [IST]