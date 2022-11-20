Students From This School Can Write Using Both Hands: Know About India's Only Ambidextrous School Pulse oi-Amritha K

At the Veena Vadini Public School in Madhya Pradesh, India, more than 100 children have developed the skill of writing with both hands. The school educates pupils in five languages-Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Urdu, and Spanish-and teaches them to be ambidextrous.

Unfortunately, the school faces closure despite the success of its students. For the past six months, the school's administration has not been able to pay its staff, who are now threatening to quit in large numbers.

The ability to use the right and left hands equally well is known as ambidexterity. The skill of ambidexterity indicates that a person's left and right sides of the brain are relatively symmetrical.

It is rare to have true (natural) ambidexterity. Approximately 1 per cent of the population is ambidextrous. Males are more likely to be ambidextrous than females.

India's Only Ambidextrous School: Facts

1. The school was established in 1999 in the village of Budhela, and since then, 480 kids have graduated who can write easily with both hands.

2. Several scholars from South Korea and the United Kingdom have visited the school to conduct research on ambidexterity.

3. Virangat Prasad Sharma, the founder of Veena Vadini School, claims his students are twice as fast as others.

4. The principal of the school is an ex-army officer who was inspired by the same skills as Dr Rajendra Prasad, the first president of India.

5. Aside from teaching the general curriculum, the school encourages students to acquire language skills. Most students are proficient in English, Hindi, Urdu, and Sanskrit.

6. A new student is taught to hold the pen with one hand for a month before using the other hand. After that, students are taught to use both hands simultaneously.

7. During the 45 minutes of class, each student practices the subject for 15 minutes by writing with both hands.

8. Among history's most famous figures, Rajendra Prasad, Leonardo da Vinci, Benjamin Franklin, and Albert Einstein are ambidextrous.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, November 20, 2022, 19:02 [IST]