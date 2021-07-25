Happy Parents Day 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status To Share With Your Parents Pulse oi-Boldsky Desk

Children learn to care, respect when they are treated in the same way and this is the reason the role of parents is always special. Parents are not only the reason for our existence but continue to nurture us until we get old enough to look after ourselves. To ensure their children's happiness, a parent can go above and beyond. This selfless dedication and commitment and sacrifice of parents year after year mark their commitment towards kids. 26 July is celebrated as the National Parents Day in India and therefore, we have listed some heartwarming messages, wishes to make every parent feel special.

Here are some beautiful and heartwarming wishes, images, messages, greetings and quotes for all parents or parent-like figures in your life to show them how important they are in your lives. Read on:

1. On this special day, I want you to know that I love you both so very much. Your happiness is everything to me. Wishing you a world full of happiness!

2. "A parent's love is whole no matter how many times divided." -Robert Brault

3. Dear mom and dad, Happy Parents Day! Thank you for guiding me through my life like a mentor and supporting me like a true friend!

4. "Behind every young child who believes in himself is a parent who believed first." -Matthew Jacobson

5. Happy Parents Day Dad! You have always taught me the good values of life and inspired me to be a better person every day. I love you!

6. "One of the greatest titles in the world is parent, and one of the biggest blessings in the world is to have parents to call mom and dad." -Jim DeMint

7. Mom and Dad, good thing that I was born to you because it takes such awesome parents to raise an awesome kid like me! Happy Parents Day!

8. "The greatest legacy we can leave our children is happy memories." -Og Mandino

9. Happy Parents Day, Mama and Papa! You two are the reason for my happiness and the motivation behind my success. Thank you for everything!

10. "The end product of child raising is not the child, but the parent." -Frank Pittman.