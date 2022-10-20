Just In
Its Official! Monday Is The Worst Day Of The Week, Guinness World Records Declares; Netizens Elated
If you love Mondays, you really are something else- and no, I don't mean that in a good way. Globally, Monday is the least liked day in a week and to cement the feeling, Guinness World Records officially declares Monday as the worst day of the week.
Obviously, the post went viral when Guinness World Records shared it on their official Twitter handle on Monday. GWR had given Monday the record for the worst day of the week. "We're officially giving Monday the record of the worst day of the week," reads the post.
There were more than 4 lakh likes on the post immediately and numerous reactions from netizens - mostly exclamations of joy and validation.
I mean, I, too, feel seen!
"I take Mondays off just for this reason," a user wrote. While another asked if something could be done for Wednesdays "What about Wednesday? It sounds weird"
As a reference book published annually, Guinness World Records, previously known as The Guinness Book of Records and in previous United States editions as The Guinness Book of World Records, lists world records both of human achievement as well as extreme natural phenomena.
Founded in Fleet Street, London, in August 1955, the book was founded by twin brothers Norris and Ross McWhirter. Sir Hugh Beaver was the inspiration behind the book [1].
The 2022 edition is in its 67th year of publication, has been published in 100 countries and 23 languages, and maintains over 53,000 records.
