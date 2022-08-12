Just In
International Youth Day 2022: Theme, History And Significance
Every year, 12 August is observed as International Youth Day. The day was initiated in 1999 by the United Nations (UN). On 12 August 2000, the first International Youth Day was observed.
As an initiative of the World Conference of Ministers, International Youth Day provides an opportunity to recognize young talents and to find solutions to youth-related issues. It emphasizes the rights of young people to access education, employment, healthcare, financial services, and participation in public life.
International Youth Day 2022: Theme
International Youth Day 2020 theme is Intergenerational solidarity: Creating a world for all ages. The purpose is to combat ageism and build bridges between generations. As a society, there is a need for everyone to acknowledge and harness the gifts that people of all ages bring, regardless of their age. One cannot afford to neglect the world's vast number of problems if entire generations are not present to assist in solving them.
International Youth Day 2022: History
The UN General Assembly endorsed 12 August as International Youth Day in 1999 to emphasize the importance of youth participation in current affairs.
According to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), ageism leads to discrimination and, later, sexism and racism, which have negative consequences for society and the individual. "We celebrate young people's efforts and contributions big and small toward righting the world's wrongs and pulling others along with them. Today's youth are tomorrow's leaders who know that nothing will change if they stand by; change only happens when they stand up," the UNFPA says.
An International Youth Day was suggested as a way to raise money for the United Nations Youth Fund by young people who attended the first World Youth Forum in Vienna, Austria, in 1991.
International Youth Day 2022: Significance
On International Youth Day, youths are encouraged to have full access to education, health care, employment, monetary services, and the opportunity to participate fully in public life. Throughout the world, the day recognizes and celebrates the contributions of young volunteers and activists who are pushing for positive change.
