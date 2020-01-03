10 Interesting Facts About January That Will Surely Take You By Surprise

1. January Was Named After Lord Janus Legends believe that January is named after Janus, Roman God who had two heads. God Janus used his one head to look back at the previous year that just passed and another head to look forward to the new year. It is believed that the followers of God Janus celebrated the first day of January as new year and used to call it ‘Calends'. On this day, people decorated their houses and exchanged gifts and sweets.

2. Importance Of The First Day As we know the first day of January is celebrated as the New Year day. In several traditions, people promise themselves to give their best throughout the year and work for their family and mankind. This is also observed as the day when one looks back at the previous year and ahead at the new year.

3. There Are Several Festivals January is not just about New Year's celebrations. Countries across the world celebrate these festivals depending upon the culture and traditions, especially in India. Some of the important festivals and day in India during January are Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Lohri, Martyr's Day, International Youth Day, Republic Day, etc.

4. It Has Various Traditions In some parts of the world, the first Monday of January is observed as the day when elders present gifts to their young ones. Most kids receive gifts from their parents and other elders on the first Monday of January. According to the Scottish and English folks traditions, Christmas is celebrated for 12 days and the celebrations end on 5 January every year. The second Monday of this month is observed as the day when men return to their work after spending the holiday season and winter holidays. Men mostly join together to pull the plough in their farms and sing harvest songs.

5. Birth Of Prominent Personalities January born are known to be someone who is a born leader and owns a distinct personality. If you look at some of the prominent personalities across the world, you will agree that most of them were born in the month of January such as Swami Vivekananda, Martin Luther King Jr, Subhas Chandra Bose, Muhammad Ali and A.R Rahman. In addition to this, you will also find several actors, musicians and artists born in the month of January.

6. The Beginning Of January Month Did you notice that sometimes January begins on the same day as of October? Yes, you read that right! If you exclude the leap years, then you will find that January begins with the same day as of October whereas during leap year the month begins on the same day as April and/or July.

7. It Is Known As Wolf-Month Some experts believe that wolves are most active during the month of January and during the beginning of February. Therefore, this month is also known as the wolf-month as wolves are seen howling quite often at the dawn and dusk during this month.