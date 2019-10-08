Just In
- 15 hrs ago These Latest Saris Of Bollywood Divas Can Make You Look Ethnic Perfect In An Instant
-
- 16 hrs ago 5 Dark Chocolate Face Masks To Pamper Your Skin
- 16 hrs ago LMIFWSS20: Dangal Actress Sakshi Tanwar Exudes Elegance With Her Sari Look
- 17 hrs ago Madhubala Of TikTok, Priyanka Kandwal's Outfits And Expressions Are So Similar To Madhubala's
Don't Miss
- Finance Indiabulls Housing And Lakshmi Vilas Tank After RBI Cancels Their Merger
- News PM-Kisan scheme: Bonanza for farmers as govt extends Aadhaar seeding date till Nov 30
- Sports India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 1, Live Score: Rohit departs for 14, Rabada gives SA the breakthrough
- Technology OnePlus 7T Pro, McLaren Edition Launch: Watch The Live Stream Here
- Movies Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy AP And TS Box Office Collections Day 8: Second Week Begins On A Good Note!
- Travel Sun-kissed Spots For Family Beach Vacations In India
- Automobiles Honda Will Introduce New Motorcycles In Indian Market To Rival Against Royal Enfield
- Education October 2: Exclusive 150th Birth Eve Mahatma Gandhi Quotes And Views On Education 2019
Indian Air Force Day 2019: Twitterati Salutes The Bravery And Patriotism Of Bhartiya Vayu Sena
October 8 marks the 87th Birthday of Indian Air Force (IAF), known as Bhartiya Vayu Sena in the Hindi language. After the US, China and Russia, IAF is the fourth largest airforce in the world. This year, in 2019, Balakot airstrike has added another feather to their cap. IAF's Hindon Air Force Station is the largest in Asia and its motto has been taken from Bhagavad Gita.
Like every year, this year too people waited for the spectacular air display on this day. During the event vintage and modern transport aircraft and frontline fighters were also showcased by IAF. The crowd waited for the famous Akash Ganga team who dropped out of an AN-32 aircraft in their colourful canopies.
IAF shared a tweet saying "#AFDay19: On the occasion of 87th Anniversary, Indian Air Force extends its heartfelt greetings to the courageous air-warriors & their families. The Courage, Valour, Commitment, Dedication & Zeal are inspiration for all."
#AFDay19: On the occasion of 87th Anniversary, Indian Air Force extends its heartfelt greetings to the courageous air-warriors & their families. The Courage, Valour, Commitment, Dedication & Zeal are inspiration for all.— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) October 8, 2019
Watch Live on IAF Fb/Twitter/Instagram/YouTube from 0800H. pic.twitter.com/5tzCkHmeDp
Expressing his gratitude to the Indian Airforce, PM Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter- "Today, on Air Force Day, a proud nation expresses gratitude to our air warriors and their families. The Indian Air Force continues to serve India with utmost dedication and excellence."
Today, on Air Force Day, a proud nation expresses gratitude to our air warriors and their families. The Indian Air Force continues to serve India with utmost dedication and excellence. pic.twitter.com/iRJAIqft11— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2019
Here is what President Of India Ramnath Kovind wrote on Twitter- "On Air Force Day, we proudly honour our air warriors, veterans, and families of the Indian Air Force. They safeguard our skies with courage and commitment. India remains forever indebted to the brave men and women in blue for their selfless devotion and sacrifice #PresidentKovind"
On Air Force Day, we proudly honour our air warriors, veterans, and families of the Indian Air Force. They safeguard our skies with courage and commitment. India remains forever indebted to the brave men and women in blue for their selfless devotion and sacrifice #PresidentKovind— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 8, 2019
Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad took it to Twitter to wish the Indian Heroes. He wrote- "On the raising day of Indian Air Force, I salute the commitment, bravery & patriotism of our Air Force. #AirForceDay"
On the raising day of Indian Air Force, I salute the commitment, bravery & patriotism of our Air Force. #AirForceDay pic.twitter.com/wjiq2YtMRI— Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) October 8, 2019
Twitterati shared warm wishes to salute the bravery and patriotism of Bhartiya Vayu Sena.
Salutes to our air warriors for their sheer dedication, courage and ultimate sacrifice on this air Force Day! Their unparalleled valor fills our hearts with pride.— Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) October 8, 2019
Touch the Sky with Glory! #indianairforceday #AirForceDay #IndianAirForce pic.twitter.com/TgGWMVsGmu
The lionhearts of our nation, the Indian Air Force, have committed their heart and soul to protect us since time immemorial. I salute them & their families for all the sacrifices made to keep us safe. Happy #IndianAirforceDay! Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/BdAeNF6GMf— Anubhav Mohanty (@AnubhavMohanty_) October 8, 2019
Happy 87th Indian Air Force day!!!— 🌼ishida-kun🌼ArSD📌 (@lifesajokeayy) October 8, 2019
Nabha Sparsham Deeptam🇮🇳#AirForceDay2019 pic.twitter.com/5vk5RrSyz5
Happy #AirForceDay to Airmen and Personnel of Indian Air Force. Fly High. Dominate the sky!! pic.twitter.com/7LVP4F6McN— #Halkat Hateli (@MaaKePakode) October 8, 2019
Skydiving performed by Akashganga team of Indian Airforce 🇮🇳— Karnataka 360 (@Karnataka360) October 3, 2019
.
Photo 📸 kb photography pic.twitter.com/eUGDSqpqPN