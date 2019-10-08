Indian Air Force Day 2019: Twitterati Salutes The Bravery And Patriotism Of Bhartiya Vayu Sena Pulse oi-Deepannita Das

October 8 marks the 87th Birthday of Indian Air Force (IAF), known as Bhartiya Vayu Sena in the Hindi language. After the US, China and Russia, IAF is the fourth largest airforce in the world. This year, in 2019, Balakot airstrike has added another feather to their cap. IAF's Hindon Air Force Station is the largest in Asia and its motto has been taken from Bhagavad Gita.

Like every year, this year too people waited for the spectacular air display on this day. During the event vintage and modern transport aircraft and frontline fighters were also showcased by IAF. The crowd waited for the famous Akash Ganga team who dropped out of an AN-32 aircraft in their colourful canopies.

IAF shared a tweet saying "#AFDay19: On the occasion of 87th Anniversary, Indian Air Force extends its heartfelt greetings to the courageous air-warriors & their families. The Courage, Valour, Commitment, Dedication & Zeal are inspiration for all."

Expressing his gratitude to the Indian Airforce, PM Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter- "Today, on Air Force Day, a proud nation expresses gratitude to our air warriors and their families. The Indian Air Force continues to serve India with utmost dedication and excellence."

Here is what President Of India Ramnath Kovind wrote on Twitter- "On Air Force Day, we proudly honour our air warriors, veterans, and families of the Indian Air Force. They safeguard our skies with courage and commitment. India remains forever indebted to the brave men and women in blue for their selfless devotion and sacrifice #PresidentKovind"

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad took it to Twitter to wish the Indian Heroes. He wrote- "On the raising day of Indian Air Force, I salute the commitment, bravery & patriotism of our Air Force. #AirForceDay"

Twitterati shared warm wishes to salute the bravery and patriotism of Bhartiya Vayu Sena.

Salutes to our air warriors for their sheer dedication, courage and ultimate sacrifice on this air Force Day! Their unparalleled valor fills our hearts with pride.



