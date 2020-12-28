New Year 2021: Heartwarming Happy New Year Messages, Greetings, Wishes, Images For Friends And Family Pulse oi-Deepannita Das

At times, what's coming can be better than what's gone. So, let's start the new year with loads of positivity, motivation and intention to do good and be kind to one another. No matter how stressful and difficult 2020 was, it is time to be happy again and welcome the new year with new hopes and warm wishes.

To make New Year 2021 special we have rounded up some of the best, heartwarming quotes, greetings and blessings for your loved ones, family, friends, neighbours, colleagues or anyone you would like to show care and gratitude.

1. HAPPY NEW YEAR 2021

Bid goodbye to the old and welcome the new year with hope, dreams and sprinkle it with thousand inspirations. Wishing you a year full of happiness!

2. May this new year be full of happiness and surprises. May all the 12 months of this year is filled with beautiful memories! Happy NEW YEAR to you and your family!

3. Warmest thoughts and best wishes for you and your family. Happy New Year!

4. You are like a burst of sunshine to everyone around you. May you inspire many more this year. Happy New Year!

5. Happy New Year! Let's toast to yesterday's achievements and success and tomorrow's bright future.

6. May your dreams come true and you write a phenomenal story this year. Happy New Year!

7. Stay safe and beat this pandemic with new and positive energy. Wishing you and your beautiful family a very happy and prosperous new year!

8. Wishing you 365 days of happiness and good luck. May you achieve everything you want in life. Happy New Year!

9. What an extraordinary year it was and your friendship made it more special. Thank you for everything and cheers to new beginnings!

10. Happy New Year, my love. I hope every year begins and ends with you and may our love grow every day.

11. Life is full of wonders. May you remember the good old memories and make new ones in the new year. Happy New Year!

12. I love you more today than I loved you yesterday. And I will love you more tomorrow than I love you today. Happy New Year, My Love!

13. Today is a gift and that is why it is called present. May your every day is filled with magic, happiness and love. Happy New Year!

14. This new year let's decorate our lives with unlimited colours of joy and happiness. Wishing you a very HAPPY NEW YEAR!

15. You are the sweetest person alive. I am so happy that you are in my life. Happy New Year 2021.

16. You made us proud of your accomplishments this year. We can't wait to see what you will do in the next. HAPPY NEW YEAR!

17. Happy New Year, my love! No matter what's in store this year, I promise we will be in it together.

18. May your wildest and weirdest dreams come true this year. Cheers to our friendship. Happy New Year!

19. I hope this new year turns out to be the best one yet. May all your hopes are fulfilled and your dreams come true. Happy New Year!

20. With you every day is beautiful. The best thing I did this year was that I fell in love with you. Let's make wonderful memories together in 2021. Happy New Year!

21. Leave all your regrets and sorrows behind and climb the ladder of this New Year with faith, hope and lots of love.