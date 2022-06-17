Happy Independence Day 2022 Images, Quotes, Wishes, Posters, Wallpaper, Whatsapp Status Pulse oi-Pundreeka Valli

15 August 2022 is a momentous occasion for India and its populace. India became an independent country, free from the British who ruled us from 1858 to 1947. India was under British rule from 1858 to 1947, prior to which we were ruled by the East Indian Company from 1757 to 1857.

Sepoy mutiny or the Indian rebellion of 1857 was our first struggle for independence. Freedom fighters of our country fought for our independence and finally freed our nation from British rule. Although Indians were seething with discontent at the colonial rule of the British, the revolution soon gained momentum.

It was Mahatma Gandhi's dedicated efforts and his passive resistance campaigns that finally let us achieve our well-deserved freedom and independence. The Indian sepoys did not tolerate the ethnic and cultural differences between them and the British officials above them.

This was a primary trigger though. Politically, it was the callous indifference of the British officers towards Indian rulers that was secondarily responsible for the final revolt that led to Independent India. India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru hoisted the national tricolour flag from the Red Fort at midnight on 15 August 1947. . This year, India's Independence Day will be celebrated in a grand manner and Prime minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation from Red Fort will be the most remarkable feature of this event. We have curated a list of patriotic and heartwarming quotes, wishes, greetings and images on Independence Day that will surely inspire you and your loved ones.

1. Happy Independence Day 2022. Let the soul-stirring strains of Jana Gana Mana energize you from within.

2. Bharat Mata ki Jai is the chant that envelops the spirit of a patriotic Indian. Happy Independence Day 2022!

3. Let us salute the heroes whose supreme sacrifice wrote the chapter of independence for modern India. Wish you cheer and light on this Independence day!

4. The soldiers are the reason we are resting comfortably in our homes. Salute the Bravehearts that brought us independence. Wish you a chivalrous independence day!

5. Let our motherland be independent and free, for all times to come. Let us ensure it on Happy Independence Day 2022!

6. Let us visit India's glorious past on this day, and remember it with gratitude for its rich legacy. Happy Independence Day 2022!

7. May the spirit of independence be imbued in us, in our mind-body, and soul. Let self-sufficiency be the watchword for Indian Independence of 2022.

8. Our flag does not fly high because of the wind, but it flies due to the last breath of each soldier who gave up his life to protect it. Happy and proud Independence Day!

9. We were all born and grew up in the lap of Bharat Mata. We grew up in her care and love. Let us pledge to uphold her honour always. Happy Independence Day 2022!

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons.