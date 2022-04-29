First Solar Eclipse Of 2022 On April 30: Know Why It's Being Called Black Moon Pulse oi-Boldsky Desk

A very big astronomical event is going to happen soon. The first solar eclipse of the year 2022 is about to happen. On April 30, there will be a partial solar eclipse across the world. This eclipse is being described as special in many ways. Astronomers are naming the first solar eclipse of the year 2022 as 'Black Moon' which is a very rare event.

Solar Eclipse 2022: Date

The first solar eclipse of the year 2022, which will take place on April 30, is being named by the experts as Black Moon. According to information received from sources, NASA has said that just before and during sunset, the Moon will block some part of the Sun and due to this a partial solar eclipse will be seen.

Significantly, 'Black Moon' is a rare event in astronomy and in the year 2021 it could not happen even once. According to SPACE.com, there is no single definition of a 'black moon'. But on most occasions the term is used to refer to any event associated with the new moon, because during the new moon phase, the moon is always black. Because of the black appearance of the moon, it is called 'Black Moon'.

Solar Eclipse 2022: Time

According to Indian time, the solar eclipse will start at 12:15 pm on the night of April 30, which will last till 4:7 am in the morning. According to NASA, the Moon will cast only the outer part of its shadow on the Sun. Because of this, it will be a partial solar eclipse.

Solar Eclipse 2022: Sighting In India

The solar eclipse going to happen on 30 April 2022 will be partial. This will not be visible in India and due to this the Sutak period will also not be valid. By the way, this eclipse will be visible in many parts including Antarctica, Atlantic region, Pacific Ocean, South America. The second solar eclipse of the year is going to happen on October 25.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.