Just In
- 33 min ago Mothers Day 2022: Advice Mothers Must Give Their Daughters About Sexual Health
- 39 min ago Healthy Lifestyle, The Ayurveda Way: Waking Up In Brahmmuhruta (Expert Article)
- 1 hr ago KGF Actor Yash Aka Rocky Bhai Diet And Workout Plan
- 3 hrs ago Disease-Causing Parasites Can Hitch A Ride On Plastics And Potentially Spread Through The Sea, New Research
Don't Miss
- Movies Karisma Kapoor Reveals To Fans If She Would Consider Marrying Again In Ask Me Anything Session
- News COVID-19: Centre has provided over 193 crore vaccines to states
- Technology How to Install Nothing Launcher On Any Android Phone?
- Finance Buy This Banking Stock For Target Price Of Rs 930: Motilal Oswal
- Education RPSC Admit Card 2022 Released At rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download RPSC Assistant Professor Hall Ticket Here
- Sports Rumour Has It: Real Madrid eye Pogba and Tchouameni as Kroos replacements
- Automobiles Tata Avinya EV Concept Revealed With 500km Range
- Travel Hill Stations In South India That Are Good To Visit This Summer
First Solar Eclipse Of 2022 On April 30: Know Why It's Being Called Black Moon
A very big astronomical event is going to happen soon. The first solar eclipse of the year 2022 is about to happen. On April 30, there will be a partial solar eclipse across the world. This eclipse is being described as special in many ways. Astronomers are naming the first solar eclipse of the year 2022 as 'Black Moon' which is a very rare event.
Solar Eclipse 2022: Date
The first solar eclipse of the year 2022, which will take place on April 30, is being named by the experts as Black Moon. According to information received from sources, NASA has said that just before and during sunset, the Moon will block some part of the Sun and due to this a partial solar eclipse will be seen.
Significantly, 'Black Moon' is a rare event in astronomy and in the year 2021 it could not happen even once. According to SPACE.com, there is no single definition of a 'black moon'. But on most occasions the term is used to refer to any event associated with the new moon, because during the new moon phase, the moon is always black. Because of the black appearance of the moon, it is called 'Black Moon'.
Solar Eclipse 2022: Time
According to Indian time, the solar eclipse will start at 12:15 pm on the night of April 30, which will last till 4:7 am in the morning. According to NASA, the Moon will cast only the outer part of its shadow on the Sun. Because of this, it will be a partial solar eclipse.
Solar Eclipse 2022: Sighting In India
The solar eclipse going to happen on 30 April 2022 will be partial. This will not be visible in India and due to this the Sutak period will also not be valid. By the way, this eclipse will be visible in many parts including Antarctica, Atlantic region, Pacific Ocean, South America. The second solar eclipse of the year is going to happen on October 25.
Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.
- zodiac signsSolar Eclipse April 2022: Effects Of Surya Grahan On All Zodiac Signs
- festivalsSolar Eclipse April 2022: Surya Grahan Date, Timings in India, Sutak Kaal And Other Details
- zodiac signsSolar Eclipse 2022: Date, Time Of First Surya Grahan Of This Year And Impact On Zodiac Signs
- zodiac signsSolar Eclipse 2021: Know The Impact Of Surya Grahan On 12 Zodiac Signs
- lifeSolar Eclipse 2021: Here's All You Need To Know About The Ring Of Fire
- lifeEclipses In 2021: Here Are The Dates And Time For The Same
- festivalsTotal Solar Eclipse 2020: Know About The Last Eclipse Of The Year
- faith mysticismAnnular Solar Eclipse 2020: Things To Know About The First Solar Eclipse Of This Year
- faith mysticismAnnular Solar Eclipse 2019: Know About Date, Time And Places Where It Can Be Seen
- wellnessImpact Of Total Solar Eclipse On Your Eyes And How To Protect Them
- remediesSimple Astrological Remedies On Bheeman Shani Amavasya Occurring Once In A Year
- faith mysticismAmavasya, Eclipse & A Saturday! The One Tree That Can Save You From All Ill Effects