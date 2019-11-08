American rapper TI Receives Backlash On Internet After Making Remarks About Daughter's Hymen Pulse oi-Deepannita Das

The very fact that someone is taking their daughter to a gynaecologist to check whether her hymen is intact is not will leave you annoyed and send chills down your spine.

This actually happened in real and the person is none other than American rapper TI, who recently revealed this shocking thing in an interview.

TI said that every year, he takes his 18-year-old daughter Deyjah Harris to the gynaecologist to check if his hymen is intact and not broken. Further, he stated that his daughter also signs a document so that her father can also go through her medical information.

You might have a frowning face by now but sorry, there is more to this story. He mentioned that his daughter doesn't want her hymen to break because of riding a horse or bikes and will like to indulge in sexual penetration instead.

This didn't go well with netizens, now the musician is facing major backlash on social media platforms and his mindset is being questioned as well.

One user even said that TI shouldn't have a daughter. Check out the Twitter reactions-

I’m sorry but ima have to cancel #TI weird controlling ass for this one. You should be teaching your daughter to have full control over her body while educating her about premarital sex. Too far. I’m disappointed. — Monique (@niiquedafrique) November 6, 2019

All this talk about #TI ... And such a lack of knowledge.



HYMENS DO NOT BREAK.



A hymen is a thin membrane that partially covers the external entrance to the vagina. It’s possible to tear, but the tissue is very elastic-like & stretches so the vagina can let things in and out. — stream lights up (@capgraceface) November 7, 2019

Can I, just for one day, not be disappointed by black men who promote women's sexuality in their work but then feel the need to micromanage their own wives and daughters so that other men don't look at them the way they look at women?



No? #TI #Kanye #ActuallyMostMenDoThis pic.twitter.com/VbeT1frZhk — Morgan Mack (@Morganza91) November 6, 2019

One thing’s for sure, Rapper #TI clearly knows fuck all about women’s bodies if he thinks that an a broken hymen means you’re not a virgin.

And what a weird, creepy, inappropriate thing to do to your daughter. — Ms Anthrope (@thepotatofarmer) November 6, 2019

Some people should NOT have children! TALK to your daughter, tell her about contraception, consent and guarding her emotional and sexual wellbeing instead of being a overbearing asshole! I swear I could write a whole essay on this misogynist double standards shit! #disgusting #TI https://t.co/5oUzH5Qm1R — Letetia R. Stump (@LetetiaRose) November 6, 2019

You know what else amazes me about this whole #TI situation? His dumbass takes her to do these uncomfortable tests, hoping to prove she hasn’t been penetrated, but yet, they use an apparatus that PENETRATES HER!!



Omg, I need to get off the Internet. pic.twitter.com/Ce2b4NNWB4 — •Arya Stark: Bad Bitch Energy• (@dopefreshlife) November 6, 2019

WHAT THE ACTUAL HELL IS THIS?



1. A broken hymen doesn't even mean you've had sex, and -

2. Dads DO NOT control their daughters sexual activity

3. EW

4. This is basically abuse, right?

5. Where is @DrJenGunter on this, I need her now #TI #health #parenting https://t.co/a3mhvsaGv3 — Erin Pepler (@erinpepler) November 6, 2019

T.I.'s daughter, if you see this I'm sorry that this is in the news right now. Please know people are siding with you & your privacy. #TI #Shes18 — What the F💣 happened now? (@WhattheFhappen2) November 6, 2019