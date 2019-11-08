Just In
- 1 min ago Happy Belated Birthday Kamal Haasan: Daughters Shruti And Akshara Gave Us An Ethnic Fashion Moment
-
- 23 min ago Jacqueline Fernandes & Tamannaah Bhatia’s Hairstyle Takes Us Back To The Stunning Retro Era
- 31 min ago Sprained Ankle: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis & Treatment
- 51 min ago Nabaneeta Dev Sen, Legendary Bengali Poet And Writer Passes Away At 81
Don't Miss
- News Maharashtra govt formation: BJP should not misuse provision of ‘caretaker’ govt: Shiv Sena to BJP
- Sports Time to groom Sunil Chhetri's successor, says Bhaichung Bhutia
- Technology Adidas Joins Hands With ISS To Test Products In Microgravity
- Movies Rapper T.I.Backlashed For Commenting On Daughter’s Virginity On TV Show
- Finance Government Clarifies After Moody’s Changes India’s Outlook to Negative
- Automobiles Mercedes-Benz G 350 d Sold Out Within Three Weeks Of Launch In India
- Travel 7 Winter Tips For First-Time Campers
- Education UPTET 2019: 6 Important Things Students Should Know Before Registration
American rapper TI Receives Backlash On Internet After Making Remarks About Daughter's Hymen
The very fact that someone is taking their daughter to a gynaecologist to check whether her hymen is intact is not will leave you annoyed and send chills down your spine.
This actually happened in real and the person is none other than American rapper TI, who recently revealed this shocking thing in an interview.
TI said that every year, he takes his 18-year-old daughter Deyjah Harris to the gynaecologist to check if his hymen is intact and not broken. Further, he stated that his daughter also signs a document so that her father can also go through her medical information.
You might have a frowning face by now but sorry, there is more to this story. He mentioned that his daughter doesn't want her hymen to break because of riding a horse or bikes and will like to indulge in sexual penetration instead.
This didn't go well with netizens, now the musician is facing major backlash on social media platforms and his mindset is being questioned as well.
One user even said that TI shouldn't have a daughter. Check out the Twitter reactions-
I’m sorry but ima have to cancel #TI weird controlling ass for this one. You should be teaching your daughter to have full control over her body while educating her about premarital sex. Too far. I’m disappointed.— Monique (@niiquedafrique) November 6, 2019
All this talk about #TI ... And such a lack of knowledge.— stream lights up (@capgraceface) November 7, 2019
HYMENS DO NOT BREAK.
A hymen is a thin membrane that partially covers the external entrance to the vagina. It’s possible to tear, but the tissue is very elastic-like & stretches so the vagina can let things in and out.
Can I, just for one day, not be disappointed by black men who promote women's sexuality in their work but then feel the need to micromanage their own wives and daughters so that other men don't look at them the way they look at women?— Morgan Mack (@Morganza91) November 6, 2019
No? #TI #Kanye #ActuallyMostMenDoThis pic.twitter.com/VbeT1frZhk
One thing’s for sure, Rapper #TI clearly knows fuck all about women’s bodies if he thinks that an a broken hymen means you’re not a virgin.— Ms Anthrope (@thepotatofarmer) November 6, 2019
And what a weird, creepy, inappropriate thing to do to your daughter.
Some people should NOT have children! TALK to your daughter, tell her about contraception, consent and guarding her emotional and sexual wellbeing instead of being a overbearing asshole! I swear I could write a whole essay on this misogynist double standards shit! #disgusting #TI https://t.co/5oUzH5Qm1R— Letetia R. Stump (@LetetiaRose) November 6, 2019
You know what else amazes me about this whole #TI situation? His dumbass takes her to do these uncomfortable tests, hoping to prove she hasn’t been penetrated, but yet, they use an apparatus that PENETRATES HER!!— •Arya Stark: Bad Bitch Energy• (@dopefreshlife) November 6, 2019
Omg, I need to get off the Internet. pic.twitter.com/Ce2b4NNWB4
WHAT THE ACTUAL HELL IS THIS?— Erin Pepler (@erinpepler) November 6, 2019
1. A broken hymen doesn't even mean you've had sex, and -
2. Dads DO NOT control their daughters sexual activity
3. EW
4. This is basically abuse, right?
5. Where is @DrJenGunter on this, I need her now #TI #health #parenting https://t.co/a3mhvsaGv3
T.I.'s daughter, if you see this I'm sorry that this is in the news right now. Please know people are siding with you & your privacy. #TI #Shes18— What the F💣 happened now? (@WhattheFhappen2) November 6, 2019