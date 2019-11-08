ENGLISH

    American rapper TI Receives Backlash On Internet After Making Remarks About Daughter's Hymen

    By

    The very fact that someone is taking their daughter to a gynaecologist to check whether her hymen is intact is not will leave you annoyed and send chills down your spine.

    This actually happened in real and the person is none other than American rapper TI, who recently revealed this shocking thing in an interview.

    TI said that every year, he takes his 18-year-old daughter Deyjah Harris to the gynaecologist to check if his hymen is intact and not broken. Further, he stated that his daughter also signs a document so that her father can also go through her medical information.

    You might have a frowning face by now but sorry, there is more to this story. He mentioned that his daughter doesn't want her hymen to break because of riding a horse or bikes and will like to indulge in sexual penetration instead.

    This didn't go well with netizens, now the musician is facing major backlash on social media platforms and his mindset is being questioned as well.

    One user even said that TI shouldn't have a daughter. Check out the Twitter reactions-

    Story first published: Friday, November 8, 2019, 11:48 [IST]
