The World's Longest Glass Bridge Is In China Pulse lekhaka-Nayeema sultana

China is known for glass-made bridges and these are popular tourist attractions. Events like yoga demonstrations and even weddings have taken place on these tourist attractions in the past.

China has now built the world's longest glass bridge. This bridge was opened to the locals and tourists at Huaxi World Adventure Park, in East China's Jiangsu Province, earlier this year.

According to the China press, people had been queuing up the night before the grand opening of the bridge to be the first to enjoy the views of the green lush valley from an exceptional vantage point.

The stats reveal that the bridge is hanging more than 100 m above the ground level. The bridge is 518 m long and it is reportedly made with special glass that has a thickness of 3.5 cm.

It is said that each of the glass panes of the bridge can hold a maximum weight of 4.7 tonnes! It is also considered to be the highest and longest glass-bottomed bridge in the world. The cost of the bridge is estimated to be $3.4 million.

This unique glass structure is inspired by James Cameron's movie 'Avatar'. It was designed by Israeli architect Haim Dotan. The most amazing fact about this longest bridge is that it can support up to 2,600 people at a time.

Another amazing factor about this bridge is about the experience one faces when they climb onto it. The sound and the visual effect of glass shattering on the bridge can surely make you miss your heartbeat.

Special effects have been employed to make it seem like the glass bridge is cracking even as the tourists walk on it.

The place has become a hot tourist destination as people are flocking the place to experience this scary bridge walk!

There are several videos and pictures of tourists with mixed emotions of fear and ecstasy. While some people seem to enjoy the overall experience, others look scared as they dare to look down.

Definitely, this bridge is not for the faint-hearted; are you brave enough to try it out?