ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    She Ate Weight-loss Pills To Only Lose Her Life!

    By

    If you have been thinking of losing weight and are planning on using weight-loss pills, then you need to give it a serious thought after reading this article.

    This is a case of a woman who lost her life after she consumed weight-loss pills for the first time!

    weight-loss pills side effects

    According to the reports, the woman named Chalida Watanasin, a teacher was found dead in a bedroom in her father's home after she had allegedly taken a dose of weight-loss pills.

    The 32-year-old was found dead after her dad noticed that she had not got up.

    The sources revealed that the postmortem report disclosed that the woman's body had no trace of injury and there were traces of foam at the mouth.

    The doctor believed that the woman had died about six to eight hours earlier due to a heart attack.

    So, the next time you think of popping the pill for weight loss, do think of the consequences.

    What is your take on this case? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

    Read more about: viral news
    Story first published: Monday, April 15, 2019, 18:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 15, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue