She Ate Weight-loss Pills To Only Lose Her Life!

If you have been thinking of losing weight and are planning on using weight-loss pills, then you need to give it a serious thought after reading this article.

This is a case of a woman who lost her life after she consumed weight-loss pills for the first time!

According to the reports, the woman named Chalida Watanasin, a teacher was found dead in a bedroom in her father's home after she had allegedly taken a dose of weight-loss pills.

The 32-year-old was found dead after her dad noticed that she had not got up.

The sources revealed that the postmortem report disclosed that the woman's body had no trace of injury and there were traces of foam at the mouth.

The doctor believed that the woman had died about six to eight hours earlier due to a heart attack.

So, the next time you think of popping the pill for weight loss, do think of the consequences.

