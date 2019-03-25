She Injects Fruit Juice And Suffers From Multiple Organ Damage Pulse oi-Syeda Farah Noor

Staying healthy is the most important priority for all of us and there are cases of people who try bizarre recipes just to stay healthy.

This is the weird case of a woman who thought that she could better absorb the nutrients in the fruits by injecting them as IV drips!

Check out on what happened after she injected fruit juice into her body via an IV drip at home in central China.

She Wanted To Absorb The Nutrients The woman whose identity has not been revealed (for obvious reasons), had apparently been blindly following a folk remedy. She had thought she could better absorb the nutrients in the fruits this way, a Chinese media reported. She Had Administered Herself The Juice The woman had been administering herself an IV drip of the juice that was made using 20 different types of fruits. Within a short while of injecting the juice she developed a fever and itchy skin and was taken to hospital. The Doctors Revealed... The medics who attended the woman revealed that the woman suffered from a severe infection and damage to her heart, kidney and liver. The damage was so severe that it could have even killed her! She Was Treated The medics immediately cleansed her blood using dialysis. She was even given antibiotics and injected clotting agents. She is currently recovering.