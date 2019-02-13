Millionaire Wishes To Buy A Mountain To Create His Own Mount Rushmore! Pulse oi-Syeda Farah Noor

There are so many things that people wish to buy, but money plays constraint for fulfilling all our wishes.

But what happens when you have money and your wishes to buy the most unexpected things on this earth grab all the attention?

Well, this is what happened in this man's case where he wished to buy a mountain to carve his family faces on the mountain, just like Mount Rushmore!

Check out the details...

via GIPHY He Posted His Wish On A Site The anonymous businessman whose identity has been hidden for security purposes posted his unusual request on an online market site named HushHush.com, who had advertised his wish. via GIPHY He Is Willing To Pay £12 Million For The Mountain! The multi-millionaire is willing to pay £12 Million in order to give his family the wacky surprise tribute. He wishes to carve his picture with his wife's face and 3 sons, a daughter and even his pet dog! via GIPHY His Message On The Site Read His post read: "I have another favour to ask you. I wonder if you know of any mountains being sold? Maybe a cliff face? The reason I ask is because I'd like to see if I can buy one and then carve my family's face onto it as a surprise. It would be good to immortalise the family, and this is a fun and unique way to do it (I'm thinking Mount Rushmore style). via GIPHY This Is Not The Only Expensive Thing The Man Planned Apparently, two years back he had bought his family a private island, which set a pretty big precedent when it came to the value of presents. Apart from this, he had also purchased a necklace from the same site for his wife. What do think of this unusual request? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

via GIPHY