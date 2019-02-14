Teen Mistakes A Thermometer For Positive Pregnancy Test Pulse oi-Syeda Farah Noor

I had a fever lastnight and my boyfriend thought the thermometer was a pregnancy test 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uA1WWIhLos — VN$A (@VNSAMRE) February 5, 2019 The Couple Are From California An 18-year-old guy named Izaak Torres from Costa Mesa in California reportedly freaked out when his girlfriend named Vanessa Marie had sent him a photo of a digital thermometer showing a reading of 100 degrees Fahrenheit. View this post on Instagram come here boo, gimme kiss💜💚 A post shared by Vanessa (@vnsamre) on Jan 19, 2019 at 5:08pm PST She Sent Him A Picture Of The Thermometer Vanessa sent a picture of the thermometer after checking her temperature. Along with the photo of the thermometer, she wrote "holy f***". via GIPHY He Freaked Out! Izaak took no time to misunderstand the picture to be a pregnancy test, and he promptly fired off a string of worried messages saying things such as "How" and "WTF". He even told her she was on birth control, only to realise that it was a thermometer and not a pregnancy test! via GIPHY The Post Has Gone Viral Even though Izaak realised that he had misread and misunderstood the whole thing, his girlfriend decided to share the funny incident with the world. What do you think of this? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.