    Teen Mistakes A Thermometer For Positive Pregnancy Test

    By

    There are so many funny instances that people share on their social sites are funny, and they become the talk of the town.

    Here is one such hilarious case of a young couple where the girl shared a funny incident of her boyfriend misunderstanding a thermometer to be a pregnancy test!

    He Mistook Thermometer For Pregnancy Test

    Check out the whole details below...

    The Couple Are From California

    An 18-year-old guy named Izaak Torres from Costa Mesa in California reportedly freaked out when his girlfriend named Vanessa Marie had sent him a photo of a digital thermometer showing a reading of 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

    She Sent Him A Picture Of The Thermometer

    Vanessa sent a picture of the thermometer after checking her temperature. Along with the photo of the thermometer, she wrote "holy f***".

    He Freaked Out!

    Izaak took no time to misunderstand the picture to be a pregnancy test, and he promptly fired off a string of worried messages saying things such as "How" and "WTF". He even told her she was on birth control, only to realise that it was a thermometer and not a pregnancy test!

    The Post Has Gone Viral

    Even though Izaak realised that he had misread and misunderstood the whole thing, his girlfriend decided to share the funny incident with the world.

    What do you think of this? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

    Read more about: viral stories viral news
    Story first published: Thursday, February 14, 2019, 23:57 [IST]
