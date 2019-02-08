ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Woman Divorces Man Just 3 Minutes After Marrying Him!

    By

    There are many reasons for people to end their weddings on the day of their marriage. From fights regarding food choices to the gifts being given to people, couples tend to end their weddings for the dumbest reasons.

    Here is one such case where a woman decided to call off her wedding after the couple was married for just 3 minutes.

    divorced

    Check out the reason...

    Array

    The Couple Had Just Signed The Nuptials

    The incident happened in Kuwait where the couple ended their marriage even before leaving the courthouse they got married in. They had just signed their marriage contract in front of a judge and then...

    Array

    She Tripped

    As the newlywed couple was walking out of the courthouse, the bride accidentally tripped! Instead of helping her up, apparently, the groom insulted his wife by calling her "stupid" for tripping.

    The Reason Was Enough For Her To Divorce Him

    The insult was apparently too much for the newlywed woman to bear, so she turned around and asked the judge to dissolve their marriage on the spot. The couple was just married for three minutes only!

    The Mixed Reaction From The Netizens

    While there were people who supported the woman for doing the right thing, there are those who thought that the woman was looking for just a reason to get separated from the man; what do you think?

    Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

    Read more about: viral stories viral news
    Story first published: Friday, February 8, 2019, 11:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 8, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue