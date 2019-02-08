TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Woman Divorces Man Just 3 Minutes After Marrying Him!
There are many reasons for people to end their weddings on the day of their marriage. From fights regarding food choices to the gifts being given to people, couples tend to end their weddings for the dumbest reasons.
Here is one such case where a woman decided to call off her wedding after the couple was married for just 3 minutes.
Check out the reason...
The Couple Had Just Signed The Nuptials
The incident happened in Kuwait where the couple ended their marriage even before leaving the courthouse they got married in. They had just signed their marriage contract in front of a judge and then...
She Tripped
As the newlywed couple was walking out of the courthouse, the bride accidentally tripped! Instead of helping her up, apparently, the groom insulted his wife by calling her "stupid" for tripping.
The Reason Was Enough For Her To Divorce Him
The insult was apparently too much for the newlywed woman to bear, so she turned around and asked the judge to dissolve their marriage on the spot. The couple was just married for three minutes only!
The Mixed Reaction From The Netizens
While there were people who supported the woman for doing the right thing, there are those who thought that the woman was looking for just a reason to get separated from the man; what do you think?
Share your thoughts in the comment section below.