Viral #TrashTag Challenge Is The New Trend!

New challenges start every other day and they take no time to become a viral trend as netizens are always welcoming in accepting new challenges to stay cool!

While some of the challenges seem to be pretty dumb, people still take them up. There are also challenges which have been reported to be fatal.

Here is one latest challenge taken up by the netizens where they are cleaning their neighbourhood and posting pictures online.

Check out the details of the entire challenge below.

Cleaning Up Is The Next Trendy Pastime! The trend is also called #TrashChallenge by some users. This online challenge is picking up as the challenge is all about cleaning up our local communities which seems to be the next trendy pastime! What The Challenge Is All About... Individuals who take this challenge up need to include the hashtag ‘#TrashTag' in their posts and also invite their followers to clean up their own communities. Hey kids. Remember the Harlem shake..the water bottle flip challenge..the mannequin challenge..? At last, something meaningful is about to drop globally - #trashtag - take a before and after shot of major tidying efforts. You heard it here first, kids. @CognitaSchools #CognitaWay pic.twitter.com/pp873OGNP2 — Andy Perryer (@andyperryer) March 10, 2019 The User Can Pick Any Location Of Their Choice The users who are willing to take up the challenge, can just pick any location. The place needs to be swamped with litter, then they need to clean up the trash and post before and after photos on their social media accounts. This was our #Trashtag challenge in Fiji ?￰ﾟﾇﾯ ✅ pic.twitter.com/PvfjSOFIcs — Travel Teacher (@TravelTeacher_) March 12, 2019 The Most Favourite Places Of People Opting For This Challenge... With the challenge getting viral, people are seen volunteering to clean the beaches, parks, roads, and other outdoor spaces to make them trash-free. They have raised awareness about plastic pollution, and we guess this concept is great as people are willingly taking the initiative to clean their own neighbourhood. What do you think of this challenge? Share your thoughts in the comment section below. Here is a look of some of the most amazing tweets and pictures of the challenge taken up by people. Check it out.

Usually I’m against doing good deeds just to post it online but in the case of #trashtag i am 100% for it, if that’s what it takes.

Good people are good. pic.twitter.com/VGqkDEhFuE — Megan (@bacon_N_megs) March 10, 2019