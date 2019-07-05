Mysterious Explosion Leaves A 33-Feet-Wide Crater In A Field In Germany Pulse lekhaka-Nayeema sultana

During World War II, several bombs dropped in several parts of the world. The scariest bit about these bombs is that all the bombs had not detonated and some were just buried under the ground several feet down.

Here is the case of a mysterious crater that had appeared overnight in a field in Central Germany. According to the report, the crater was caused by a World War II bomb that exploded in the middle of the night.

The crater was discovered on the next day afternoon near Limburg. It is said that there was no indication of whether the crater was caused by farm machinery or any other tools.

The locals had claimed that they had heard a loud explosion and they felt a blast at 3:52 am. The authorities reveal that the shape of the crater is one among the other factors that make the explosives clearance experts confirm that the crater was created by a bomb.

It is said that the crater is 33 feet wide and 13 feet deep. According to the historic report, the area where the crater had formed was used for target practice during World War II.

The bomb disposal service spokesman also confirmed that the crater could be a possible result of a WW II ordnance.

A local government spokesman believed the bomb had a chemical-based delayed timer which could have eroded after these many years. Apparently, Germany remains littered with much-unexploded ordnance, which is a legacy of the allied bombing campaign against Nazi Germany.

According to the experts, about 10 per cent of the millions of bombs that were dropped on Germany during the conflict had not exploded.

So the search for these bombs is still a regular scene in these places.