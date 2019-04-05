This Guy Has The Best Jugaad To Escape From Mosquitoes This Summer Pulse oi-Syeda Farah Noor

With summer at its peak, most of us are having sleepless nights, all thanks to the heat and also the mosquitoes who are literally sucking out our blood.

So this summer be ready to try the best trick to get rid of mosquitoes.

Wondering how? Well, the video of an Indian guy is going viral where he is seen doing jugaad with just a table fan and a mosquito bat!

This video is a sheer example of how innovative and creative you can be when it comes to finding easy jugaad for our lazy times.

Here is the video.

This guy is living in 3019. pic.twitter.com/MskJDye6wi — Bade Chote (@badechote) March 28, 2019

Since the time the video has gone viral, the netizens are applauding the guy for his creativity!

We sure most of us would even want to try this right away to get a peaceful mosquito-free sleep!

Check out some the tweet reactions for this video.

Until he gets up and gets his shock of the day. — Swadish (@swadishms) March 28, 2019

Lol 😂😂 whattt an idea sirji moment 😝 — silambarasan (@ssiimbuu) March 29, 2019

Height of Laziness.. — ChowkidarRadhama 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@raomeenakshi7) March 29, 2019

So for those who think that this is an invention that came out of sheer laziness then we wonder what you gotta say to this guy who has attached grapes to his table fan with a stick and eats them as it rotates!

See the video:

This guy is living in 4019. pic.twitter.com/VxS1xiIOLQ — Sumanth M (@SumanthHeree) March 29, 2019

So if you know of any other jugaad, then share your story with us and we shall feature your story as well.

