Man Put His Testicle For Sale As He Was Tired Of Being Poor Pulse oi-Syeda Farah Noor

Being rich is not something that everybody decides on. It can be hard work, or family hereditary or just sheer luck on how a person becomes rich.

Finding bizarre ideas on becoming rich is something that grabs everybody's attention and this is what this man did!

Check out the story of the man who decided to sell his testicle to become rich!

Read on to know more...

He Is Tired Of Being Poor This man named Ian-Harriel Kowiti is 27 years old. He hails from Uriri Constituency in Migori County, Kenya and has become famous for his unusual way of becoming rich. The man is apparently tired of living in squalor and poverty so he opted to raise cash by selling one of his testicles! Man Put His Testicle For Sale As He Was Tired Of Being Poor Kowiti had apparently tried his hands in politics as an independent candidate. He is also willing to part with one of his kidneys for Sh1.5 million to a local client. But he insists that he would raise the amount to three times for a ‘client' based outside the country. He Believes He claims that he can survive with just a single testicle as there is someone out there who can't have a child for one reason or another. Hence, by being a donor he just wants to share what he has, but for a little profit, of course! It Is Not Only The Testicle That He Wishes To Sell He further explained that a doctor friend of his confirmed that an individual can lead a healthy and fulfilling life with just one kidney. He revealed that it pains him that there are people out there who are suffering due to kidney failure and they have to spend so much money on dialysis. Hence, he has even given serious thought to selling one of his two functioning kidneys. The Doctors' Take Even though Kowiti can lead a regular sex life with just one single testicle, medics have denied to proceed with the procedure of harvesting his testicles. What do you think is the craziest idea of people trying to get rich? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.