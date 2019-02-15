Man Touched His Penis With A Sandwich Before Feeding His Colleague Pulse oi-Syeda Farah Noor

The next time you are being offered a goody from your colleague, you would think twice now as this disgusting case makes us realise that the world is a big bad place!

This is a case of a man who was caught pleasuring himself with a sandwich before he gave it to his female colleague.

Check out more details on the same...

The Entire Act Was Caught On The Camera The store manager confirmed that the shocking act was caught on CCTV cameras. In the footage, accused is seen performing the sexual act while holding the unwrapped sandwich in his hand along with a pair of pink women's shorts. The Man Was Found Guilty Of Pleasuring Himself The accused man named 'Anthony Maneval' was found guilty of pleasuring himself into a colleague's sandwich before her gave it to her to eat it. He then offered the sandwich to the female employee. He Unwrapped It… He apparently unwrapped the sandwich and pressed and rubbed his penis on the sandwich before he repacked it. The poor colleague who was totally unaware of the entire act had eaten the sandwich. The Man Is Charged Now The man has been sentenced to 3 to 12 months in prison with four years of probation for the shocking act.