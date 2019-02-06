ENGLISH

    Toothpick Removed From Man’s Heart After He Accidentally Swallowed It

    By

    Getting drunk and sticking to your glass can be a task when you are partying. People tend to mark their glasses in a way so that they can recognise their glasses.

    The habit of putting a toothpick in his drink turned out to be dangerous for a man in China when the toothpick lodged itself in the man's heart.

    Check out the details of this bizarre case and how the toothpick landed itself in the man's heart!

    He Had The Habit Of Putting A Toothpick

    The unnamed man who was just known by his last name Zhou had the habit of putting a toothpick in his drink so that he could recognise his glass.

    He Drank The Toothpick Accidentally

    Apparently, he had swallowed the toothpick along with the alcohol one fine day, a few years back and the toothpick had eventually stuck in the man's heart.

    The Doctors Conducted An Operation When He Was In Pain

    Doctors claim that the toothpick which was six centimetres long was found in Mr Zhou's right atrium. The toothpick had been drawn into the man's air passage and it had apparently pierced through the wall of the man's right lung before it stuck into his heart.

    This Was Not The First Time He Had Swallowed The Toothpick

    The man claimed that he does not remember when he had swallowed this toothpick and revealed that he had earlier almost swallowed a toothpick which he was able to retrieve on time.

    The doctors called the man lucky to have survived without major consequences. What do you think of this story? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 17:03 [IST]
