He Never Washed His Penis, And He Had Slept With Over 40 Women! Pulse oi-Syeda Farah Noor

Sex education is very important in one's life. Learning from friends or peers can be misleading most of the times as we get confused about what is right and wrong.

This case is one such example of a man not understanding how hygiene plays a vital role in an individual's life.

Check out the story of the man who did not wash his penis as he felt it was a very sensitive part to be cleaned with soap and hence just wiped it!

He Admitted He Never Cleaned His Penis The 24-year-old bartender who is known only as Zach has admitted to never cleaning his penis. He claims that he had girls who used to 'throw themselves at him' and he had bedded over '40 lasses'. He Has Had An Active Sex Life Despite having sex for years, Zach had visited a sex expert doctor named Naomi Sutton - of E4's hit show "The Sex Clinic." He claimed that he was feeling pain in his penis and it had 'failed him' as he was unable to 'finish' due to his foreskin being too tight. Most Read: How A Baby's First Picture Is Ruling The Internet

He Had A Host Of STIs He also admitted to having a host of STIs. He told the medic that he was unaware that he had to clean down below. He complained of having a 'nasty smell', apart from the pain and irritation at the tip of his penis. He has been suffering from this condition for the last six-to-nine months. The Doctor Described His Condition When Dr Naomi examined Zach's penis, she found that he was suffering from a severe case of smegma - which means a build-up of dead skin, oil and moisture. This was the reason which was making his foreskin too sensitive to pull back. Most Read: Meet The World's Oldest Down Syndrome Person The Doctor Advised Him When Zach claimed that he cleaned only the shaft of his penis and his testicles, but he was worried about cleaning beneath the foreskin as he believed it to be too sensitive for him to scrub with a 'flannel and some soap'. The doctor advised him to wash his penis and maintain good hygiene as it was essential for him and the women that he would have physical contact with. What do you think of this story? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.