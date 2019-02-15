Job Recruiter Got A Shocking Message From The Candidate Pulse oi-Syeda Farah Noor

Doing your job sincerely can land you in trouble at times. A job recruiter shared this bizarre incident which he faced from a candidate when he approached her for a job opportunity.

Check out the details of the incident on what the job recruiter received from the woman employee when she asked him if he needed sexual favours for the job recommendation.

When the recruiter approached her, she took a very different approach in an attempt to put herself in line for the job.

The recruiter named Graham Wynn revealed that he was 'shocked' to receive a message from the potential candidate.

The woman offered sexual favours in return for a receptionist's role. Even though he tried to reply in a professional manner, the woman approached him directly.

He shared the bizarre conversation on his social site and revealed that this is not the first time that he has received such a bribe as a few months back too he had received a cash offer for recruiting a person for a job.

What do you think of this case? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.