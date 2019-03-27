ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    He Used Pesticide Thinking It To Be A Shampoo And Then This Happened

    By

    With so many bizarre happenings around the world, the report of a man who used a pesticide instead of a shampoo is doing the rounds. This case is an example of taking the instructions on pesticides bottles lightly.

    He Started Shivering & Sweating

    Check out on the details of what happened when this man used pesticide instead of a shampoo accidentally.

    Array

    He Had Stored The Pesticide In His Bathroom

    The man had apparently stored the bottle of dichlorvos, or DDVP, next to his shampoo bottle and did a grave mistake of using it instead of his shampoo.

    Array

    He Realised It Late

    The man realised his mistake of using pesticide only when he applied it on his head and got the smell of the pesticide bottle.

    Array

    He Tried Home Remedies When He Realised His Mistake

    The man apparently developed various symptoms after he used the pesticide. He started shivering and sweating immediately. He tried home remedies to wash the pesticide out before seeking treatment.

    Array

    The Doctors Treated Him Immediately

    The doctors treated the man for poisoning and had to cut off his hair to remove any kind of residue. The medics had to use disposable razors to shave his head. He made a full recovery after a few days.

    Read more about: viral stories viral news
    Story first published: Wednesday, March 27, 2019, 12:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 27, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue