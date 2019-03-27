TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
He Used Pesticide Thinking It To Be A Shampoo And Then This Happened
With so many bizarre happenings around the world, the report of a man who used a pesticide instead of a shampoo is doing the rounds. This case is an example of taking the instructions on pesticides bottles lightly.
Check out on the details of what happened when this man used pesticide instead of a shampoo accidentally.
He Had Stored The Pesticide In His Bathroom
The man had apparently stored the bottle of dichlorvos, or DDVP, next to his shampoo bottle and did a grave mistake of using it instead of his shampoo.
He Realised It Late
The man realised his mistake of using pesticide only when he applied it on his head and got the smell of the pesticide bottle.
He Tried Home Remedies When He Realised His Mistake
The man apparently developed various symptoms after he used the pesticide. He started shivering and sweating immediately. He tried home remedies to wash the pesticide out before seeking treatment.