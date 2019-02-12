ENGLISH

    He Got Welcome Flowers On His First Day At Work But Then…

    By

    There are many embarrassing things that we tend to post on our social media handles and think it to be cool at that very moment.

    But what happens when you misjudge something and then share the news with the world?

    Welcome Flowers

    Well, this is what happened in this man's case as he assumed that he was welcomed with a bouquet of flowers only to realise it months later that those flowers were not meant for him, but instead were for a colleague who was going on maternity leave!

    Check out the details below...

    Array

    He Made A Major Goof Up Unknowingly

    Jon Qui Qui was very excited when he joined his new workplace as he received the welcome gifts and it included a bouquet of flowers.

    Array

    He Was Happy To Share The News With His Friends

    Jon was super excited when he found a bouquet of flowers in the new office he joined a few months back. He apparently thought it was a part of his welcome shenanigans.

    Array

    His Colleagues Saw His Excitement

    His new colleagues noticed that he was super happy and was striking poses with the flowers. He shared his first day experience on his Twitter account and captioned the post as, "First day feels <3".

    Array

    He Realised The Flowers Were Not For Him!

    Jon, recently, learnt about the fact that the flowers were misplaced on his desk on the day of his joining and it was actually meant for a woman going on maternity leave. Jon took no time to share his goof up with the world and the netizens found it to be hilarious.

    Some of the tweets...


    What do you think of this case? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

    Read more about: viral stories
    Story first published: Tuesday, February 12, 2019, 18:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 12, 2019
     

